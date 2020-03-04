Technology News
Mumbai Man Among Winners of Apple’s iPhone Night Mode Photo Challenge

iPhone night mode photo challenge winning images will be featured in a gallery on apple.com, Apple Instagram, and will appear globally on billboards.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 4 March 2020 11:22 IST
Mumbai Man Among Winners of Apple's iPhone Night Mode Photo Challenge

Photo Credit: Apple

Mitsun Soni shot the winning image on iPhone 11 Pro

Highlights
  • Mitsun Soni from Mumbai was among the six winners
  • Photographers around the world participated in the challenge
  • Soni shot the winning image on iPhone 11 Pro

Mitsun Soni from Mumbai was among the six iPhone photographer winners of the Night Mode Photo Challenge who capture the rich red colour of a tree amid the city buildings, Apple announced on Tuesday. iPhone photographers around the world participated in the Night mode photo challenge, sharing their captivating Night mode images shot on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. A curated panel of judges selected six winning photos from thousands of submissions worldwide.

Soni shot the winning image on iPhone 11 Pro.

"This one blows my mind. I have no idea where that deep rich red light is coming from on the tree. It almost feels like a UFO sitting above the tree, just out of frame. Absolutely beautiful composition as well," said Tyler Mitchell, one of the judges at the panel.

"The rich red colour of the tree and ground gives this picture an otherworldly quality. Paired with the night sky, it feels like a still from a sci-fi film," added Arem Duplessis.

The winning images will be featured in a gallery on apple.com, Apple Instagram and will appear globally on billboards.

iPhone 11 Pro features a triple-camera system, both deeply integrated into iOS 13, with intuitive and powerful new tools to enable every customer to shoot like a professional.

All iPhone 11 models feature a new Wide sensor with 100 percent Focus Pixels that enables Night mode, delivering low-light photos captured in indoor and outdoor environments never before possible on iPhone.

This is in addition to an all-new Ultra Wide camera, next-generation Smart HDR and upgraded Portrait mode experience, said the company.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 11 Pro
