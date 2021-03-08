International Women's Day 2021 is today, and Facebook has launched a special logo that celebrates diversity and inclusion on the occasion. The Facebook homepage turns into a special Women's Day logo when you tap on it and redirects you to a page that groups together all posts with hashtags related to International Women's Day 2021 being celebrated around the world today. The logo comes in hues of purple and shows an illustration of women of different age groups and ethnicities. The women are seen in face masks that represent the additional challenges rendered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrated annually on March 8, the theme of this year's International Women's Day is #ChooseToChallenge. The theme calls out to the world to celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness against bias, and take action for equality. The theme emphasises that ‘a challenged world is an alert world'. This year's theme elaborates on how we can all choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality.

“We can all choose to seek out and celebrate women's achievements. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world,” says the International Women's Day official website. The Facebook logo syncs with the theme with its portrayal of women across age groups and ethnicities.

When you tap on the Facebook logo on the app homepage, its alphabets turn into bobble heads of eight different women who come together in a hug. Users are then redirected to a page carrying Women's Day related posts. Any posts with a #internationalwomenday or related hashtags show up here. The special Facebook logo is not showing on its Web application as of now.

Given that we are celebrating even the International Women's Day 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, all the women in the Facebook illustration are responsibly wearing a mask.

