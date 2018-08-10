NDTV Gadgets360.com

Intel's New 3D NAND Ruler-Shaped 12-inch SSD Offers Up to 32TB Storage

, 10 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Intel's New 3D NAND Ruler-Shaped 12-inch SSD Offers Up to 32TB Storage

Intel's new DC P4500 ruler SSD is small in size, but offers 32TB storage

Highlights

  • The new Intel ruler SSD requires half the airflow than traditional SSDs
  • It requires one-twentieth the space than hard disk storage
  • It is built on Intel's 3D NAND technology

In a breakthrough development, Intel has launched a new ruler-shaped SSD - a drive that can store up to 32TB of storage. For such mammoth storage, old drives that are available in the market are way too large, heat up way too often, hum or buzz, and often need expensive special temperature units for storage, the company claims. Intel's new ruler SSD offering is the size of a 12-inch ruler, and requires half the airflow to keep cool than traditional SSDs out there, invariably reducing management costs.

Called the Intel DC P4500, the SSD offers 32TB of storage, and to just give you an idea of how much storage that is, Intel notes that it is equivalent to triple the entire printed collection of the US Library of Congress. This dense drive is built on Intel's 3D NAND technology, which stacks memory cells atop each other in multiple extremely thin layers, instead of just one. Memory cells in the P4500 are stacked 64 layers deep.

Intel informs that the new ruler SSD requires half the airflow than traditional SSDs, and is already being used by companies like IBM, Microsoft, and Tencent to support their cloud and data center operations. This is because the new Intel DC P4500 greatly reduces air-conditioning costs.

Intel notes that another big USP of the DC P4500 ruler SSD is that it requires only one-tenth the power and just one-twentieth the space, as compared to traditional hard disk storage. "In data centres, the no-moving-parts ruler-shaped SSDs can be lined up 32 side-by-side, to hold up to a petabyte in a single server slot," the company notes. This breakthrough product will really ease cloud storage and data centres companies woes of big server management costs.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Zomato Strengthens Presence in Tier II, Expands Operations to 7 More Cities
Vivo Nex
Intel's New 3D NAND Ruler-Shaped 12-inch SSD Offers Up to 32TB Storage
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Amazon Freedom Sale
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Review
  2. Flipkart Big Freedom Sale: The Best Deals From Day 1
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders Open
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro Goes on Sale via Flipkart, Mi.com in Big Freedom Sale
  5. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 With 6.4-Inch Display, 4,000mAh Battery Announced
  7. iPhone X Available With Rs. 10,000 Cashback, and More via Paytm Mall
  8. PUBG Mobile Lite for Budget Android Devices Soft Launched on Google Play
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs iPhone X vs OnePlus 6 vs Oppo Find X
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Launch Today: Here's All We Know So Far
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.