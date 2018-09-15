NDTV Gadgets360.com

Infosys Consulting Arm Buys Salesforce Advisor Fluido for $76 Million

, 15 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Infosys Consulting Arm Buys Salesforce Advisor Fluido for $76 Million

Global software major Infosys on Friday said its consulting arm acquired Fluido Oy, a leading Salesforce advisor and consulting firm in Finland, for $76 million to help its clients in digital transformation.

"The acquisition of Fluido by our subsidiary (Infosys Consulting Pte Ltd) will help our clients navigate into digital transformation and strengthen our position as a leading Salesforce enterprise cloud service provider," said the IT major in a statement.

Though the company did not disclose the acquisition cost in its release, it mentioned in a regulatory filing on the BSE that "100 percent of Fluido's shares have been acquired in cash for Euro 65 million", which translates to $75.8 million (about Rs. 546 crores).

"Fluido is majority-owned by the management team and CapMan private equity, with Salesforce Ventures having a minority stake," added the filing.

The US-based American cloud computing firm Salesforce offers customer relationship management and sells applications of social networking.

As Salesforce consulting and training delivery partner in Europe and in the Nordics region, Fluido will give Infosys expertise and an agile delivery process to simplify and scale digital efforts across channels of its clients.

"The acquisition demonstrates our commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem to address our client's digital priorities. Fluido brings market presence, salesforce expertise, agile delivery and training to our capabilities, which will help our clients reimagine and transform their businesses," said Infosys President Ravi Kumar in the statement.

The buyout also aligns Infosys' efforts to invest in local capabilities in the regions it operates in, in Europe.

With offices in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Slovakia and Sweden, the Espoo-based Fluido elevates Infosys' presence across the Nordics region with assets and client relationships, a team and local culture.

Fluido customers are represented across verticals, including manufacturing, energy, retail and telecom and to whom it delivers services spanning strategy, consulting, implementation and training.

"With Infosys, we will be able to provide global scalable services to our customers. With digital experience playing a key role in customer success, we will have an opportunity to help our clients change the way they connect with their customers," said Fluido founder and Chief Executive Kai Makela.

The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infosys, Fluido, Fluido Oy
Mozilla Firefox, Apple’s Safari Put New Privacy Safeguards in Place to Thwart Facebook, Google Tracking
Tesla Promised a Revolution With ‘Summon’. It Just Crashed a Model S
Pricee
Infosys Consulting Arm Buys Salesforce Advisor Fluido for $76 Million
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Apple Watch Series 4 First Impressions
  2. iPhones Get Price Cuts in India Following September 12 iPhone XS Launch
  3. Nokia 9 Live Image Leak Tips 4,150mAh Battery, September Launch Expected
  4. Jio Download Speeds Highest in India at 22.3Mbps in August 2018: TRAI
  5. Samsung Galaxy Phone With 4 Cameras Expected to Be Launched on October 11
  6. Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Design Shown Off in Teaser Videos
  7. Redmi Note 5 Pro Reportedly Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India
  8. OnePlus Moves to Ditch 3.5mm Headphone Jack on OnePlus 6T
  9. Poco F1 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Now Available on Open Sale
  10. Airtel Launches Rs. 97 Combo Recharge Pack to Take on Jio
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.