Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • 19 Year Old Indian Student Wins Apple Award for Creating a COVID 19 Social Distancing Playground

19-Year-Old Indian Student Wins Apple Award for Creating a COVID-19 Social Distancing Playground

Palash Taneja is one of 350 Swift Student Challenge winners from 41 different countries and regions.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 June 2020 13:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
19-Year-Old Indian Student Wins Apple Award for Creating a COVID-19 Social Distancing Playground

Palash Taneja has won Apple’s Swift Student Challenge award

Highlights
  • Palash Taneja has finished freshman year at University of Texas
  • His Swift Playground shows the benefits of social distancing
  • Apple is giving winners a free WWDC 2020 jacket and pin set

Palash Taneja, a 19-year-old student from New Delhi, has been selected for Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 Swift Student Challenge award. He is one of 350 Swift Student Challenge winners from 41 different countries and regions. For the challenge, he created a Swift Playground that teaches coding while simulating how a pandemic moves through a population, showing how precautions such as social distancing and masks can help slow infection rates. Dave Jha, an Indian origin student of Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, also won the award for creating a COVID-19 simulator that showed the benefits of social distancing.

Taneja just finished his freshman year at the University of Texas, and has battled a severe case of dengue in the past. He says that the disease inspired him to learn programming. “That whole experience of two to three months of suffering — I think that really inspired me to learn programming and to use it as a problem-solving tool,” Taneja elaborated in Apple's blog.

Apart from the Swift playground, he has also created a Web-based tool that uses machine learning to predict how mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever would spread. The Swift Playground was created against the backdrop of COVID-19 and it looks to help educate young people about the benefits of social distancing and masks.

In India, he has also helped create a program that translates popular online education videos into roughly 40 languages – helping underprivileged children learn. “I really enjoy working with children, and I think education is one of the things that can create the biggest impact in someone's life,” Taneja explains, “especially someone in a developing country.”

Dave Jha, an Indian origin student from the US, also got selected for Apple's Swift Student Challenge award. Jha took to Twitter to announce that he had been selected for the Swift Student Challenge award by Apple. He was selected for his COVID-19 simulator that also showed the benefits of social distancing. His simulator showed people represented by small dots, and infected people were shown as red dots. The COVID-19 social distancing simulator has the ability to toggle speed, number of people, asymptomatic conditions, social distancing, forced distancing, and a game mode.

Apple is giving winners a free WWDC 2020 jacket and pin set. These students will also get to download pre-released software, request lab appointments, and connect with Apple engineers over WWDC content on the forums.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, WWDC 2020, Swift Student Challenge Award, Dave Jha, COVID 19, Swift, Swift Playgrounds
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Chrome Spyware Extensions Downloaded 32 Million Times, Let Users Be Spied On: Researchers
Google-Fitbit Deal Could Harm Competition: Australian Regulator

Related Stories

19-Year-Old Indian Student Wins Apple Award for Creating a COVID-19 Social Distancing Playground
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ First Impressions
  2. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
  3. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo Z1x, iPhone XS, Pixel 3a, and Others to Get Price Discounts on Flipkart
  5. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
  6. Sony Slashes Prices of Several Speakers, Headphones, Soundbars in India
  7. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Poco India GM Called Out for His Jab at Upcoming Realme X3 SuperZoom
  9. PlayStation 5 Price and Release Date Tipped via Amazon France Listing
  10. Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Convertible With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Chinese Version Gets Erangel 2.0 Map With New Features: Report
  2. TCL 2020 QLED 4K and 8K Android TV Ranges Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 45,990
  3. Pokémon Café Mix, New Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Smile Games Announced for Switch, Mobile
  4. Google-Fitbit Deal Could Harm Competition: Australian Regulator
  5. 19-Year-Old Indian Student Wins Apple Award for Creating a COVID-19 Social Distancing Playground
  6. Google Chrome Spyware Extensions Downloaded 32 Million Times, Let Users Be Spied On: Researchers
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Vivo Z1x, iPhone XS, Google Pixel 3a, Others to Get Price Discounts, More
  8. Poco India GM Takes Jab at Upcoming Realme X3 SuperZoom, Gets Called Out by Fans of Both Brands
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Come With 60Hz Full-HD Flat Display, Wide Frames, Tipster Claims
  10. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com