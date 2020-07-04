Technology News
  • IITBHF Announces Grant of Rs. 2.35 Crores to Provide Laptops, Broadband to Needy IIT Bombay Students

IITBHF Announces Grant of Rs. 2.35 Crores to Provide Laptops, Broadband to Needy IIT Bombay Students

IIT Bombay will finalise the criteria for the distribution of these funds to the appropriate students, it stated.

By ANI | Updated: 4 July 2020 15:33 IST
IIT Bombay students will get 500 laptops and broadband connections

Highlights
  • IIT Bombay to get Rs. 2.35 crore grant from US-based alumni
  • The grant will go into purchasing 500 laptop computers
  • It will also allow broadband support for 500 needy undergraduates

IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation on Friday announced a grant of Rs. 2.35 crores to IIT Bombay in order to fulfill the needs of students in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chairman of IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation, Raj Mashruwala, confirmed that the fund will be used to purchase 500 laptop computers and broadband support for 500 needy undergraduate students.

According to a press release by IIT Bombay, "IITBHF was able to collect the USD 301,000 for this grant from its US-based alumni pursuant to extended fund-raising drives. Given that the need may be for up to 1,000 laptop computers, IITBHF is requesting other India-based alumni and IIT Bombay's corporate sponsors to provide matching funds to meet needs of additional 500 students."

IIT Bombay will finalise the criteria for the distribution of these funds to the appropriate students, it stated.

"We are delighted at this wonderful gesture by our alumni in the United States. Since we are at the 50 percent of this specific fund raising drive, we hope citizens come forward to help in equipping our students with IT tools so that they attend online classes next semester," said IIT Bombay's Director Subhasis Chaudhuri. (ANI)

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation, COVID19, IIT Bombay
