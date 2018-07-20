NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google's Move Mirror AI Experiment Tries to Match Your Dance Moves With Photos

 
, 20 July 2018
Google's Move Mirror AI Experiment Tries to Match Your Dance Moves With Photos

Highlights

  • Move Mirror AI experiment is powered by Posenet
  • This experiment tries to match your moves with photos
  • It then stitches the photos together to make a fun GIF

Google is out with yet another AI experiment, and this one is a fun way to create a GIF of your dance moves. The AI experiment is called Move Mirror, and it essentially captures your movements on camera, and matches it with a bunch of photos featuring the same poses. So, if you're doing the bhangra on camera, Move Mirror powered by Posenet will look for photos matching the poses you made during the dance, and stitch them all together to make the quintessential bhangra move.

As mentioned, this new AI experiment is powered by Posenet, a machine learning model that sees your movements on camera, analyses them, recognises them, and matches them with photos using the database of 80,000 photos. It does all of this in real-time, so if you put your hands up, Posenet will throw a photo of a person doing the same thing, right beside your video.

After multiple movements are captured and adjacent photos are matched alongside, Posenet strings them together in a slideshow format, and you can even save this as a GIF for sharing. Mind you, the software is rather glitchy, the end GIF is quite janky and photos often do not match the movement you're making, so don't expect studio-quality end results. In any case, it is a fun tool to try and make creative GIFs with - you can try Move Mirror right here.

"With Move Mirror, we're showing how computer vision techniques like pose estimation can be available to anyone with a computer and a webcam. We also wanted to make machine learning more accessible to coders and makers by bringing pose estimation into the browser-hopefully inspiring them to experiment with this technology," Google elaborates on its blog post.

On its AI experiments page, Google has a list of fun experiments like a game called Quick, Draw! where a neural net tries to guess what you're drawing. Semantris, a word association game powered by semantic search is also a fun experiment. Check out all the experiments here.

Samsung Galaxy On6
