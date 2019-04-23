Technology News

Google Walkout Organisers Claim to Face Retaliation at Work: Report

By | Updated: 23 April 2019 17:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Walkout Organisers Claim to Face Retaliation at Work: Report

Two Google employees have said they have been retaliated against for helping to organise a walkout among thousands of company workers in November 2018 and are planning a meeting to discuss alleged instances of retaliation, the media has reported.

Some 20,000 Googlers had protested last year against the Internet giant's handling of sexual harassment and, more broadly, its workplace policies around equity and transparency.

"We prohibit retaliation in the workplace, and investigate all allegations," a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Fortune on Monday.

Claire Stapleton, another walkout organiser and 12-year company veteran, said in the email two months after the protest she was told she would be demoted from her role as marketing manager at YouTube and lose half her reports, according to The Wired.

Organisers of #GoogleWalkout had published a list of demands for management, including an "end to forced arbitration in cases of harassment and discrimination for all current and future employees" and a "clear, uniform, globally inclusive process for reporting sexual misconduct safely and anonymously".

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Twitter Reports Surprising Usage Growth, Now Has 330 Million Monthly Active Users
Facebook Announces Its First Browser API for Chrome, Aimed at Speeding Up Experience
Honor Smartphones
Google Walkout Organisers Claim to Face Retaliation at Work: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  5. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  6. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  7. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  9. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  10. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.