Technology News

Google Updates Misconduct Reporting Amid Employee Discontent

By | Updated: 26 April 2019 10:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Updates Misconduct Reporting Amid Employee Discontent

Google said Thursday it has updated the way it investigates misconduct claims — changes the company pledged to make after employees called for action last year.

The company is simultaneously facing backlash from two employees who say they faced corporate retaliation after helping to organising the November walkout protests.

Thursday's changes are designed to make it simpler for employees to file complaints about sexual misconduct or other issues. Google also issued guidelines to tell employees what to expect during an investigation, and added a policy that allows workers to bring along a colleague for support during the reporting process.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai promised to make these changes last fall after thousands of Google employees at company offices around the world briefly walked out to protest the company's handling of sexual misconduct investigations and payouts to executives facing misconduct allegations.

Google has already responded to some protester demands by ending mandatory arbitration and changing benefit rules for some temporary workers and contractors.

But organisers of the walkout say there is more to be done. Two organisers sent an internal email to some Google employees this week saying they had been retaliated against by the company after helping to put together the protests.

One employee said she was told to end her outside research work about artificial intelligence ethics. Another said she was effectively demoted before hiring a lawyer, when her work was then restored.

But she faces a "hostile" environment and considers quitting every day, she wrote in the email.

Google denied the retaliation claims, saying employees are regularly given new assignments as business needs change.

The walkout organisers are holding a virtual town hall Friday for Google employees to discuss retaliation claims.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Facebook Users Care Less About Privacy Than Regulators
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Google Updates Misconduct Reporting Amid Employee Discontent
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. TCL Launches Android TV Models With 30W Audio, 4K Support in India
  2. Avengers: Endgame — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  3. Redmi 7 vs Redmi Y3: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  4. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  5. Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 Get Listed in India Site
  6. Honor Loses Smartphone Prototype, Offers Rs. 4 Lakh for Its Safe Return
  7. Redmi Flagship Specifications Leak, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  8. BSNL Rs. 35, Rs. 53, Rs.395 Packs Now Offer Up to 25 Times More Data
  9. Amazon Summer Sale Starts May 4 With Smartphone and Other Discounts
  10. Dell Updates Alienware, G-Series With New Intel CPUs, Nvidia GPUs
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.