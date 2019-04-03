Technology News

Google to Require Benefits, Minimum Wage for Contractors

, 03 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google to Require Benefits, Minimum Wage for Contractors

Google said Tuesday it will require staffing companies it works with to pay workers at least $15 (roughly Rs. 1,000) an hour and give them health benefits.

The company has faced pushback from employees and contract workers for paying contractors less than full-time employees.

Google did not say how many contractors and temporary workers it has, but reports say it is many thousands of people. Staffing companies will have until January 2020 to implement the minimum wage requirement, and January 2022 for the health care requirement.

Google's new rules will require contractors, who are usually employed by third-party companies, to also get 12 weeks of paid parental leave and a $5,000 (roughly Rs. 3.4 lakhs) tuition reimbursement each year for classes to learn new skills.

Contract workforces are common in the tech industry and often get paid less and have fewer perks than full-time employees working for tech giants. Microsoft also implemented a requirement for contractors to get paid parental leave last year.

Many Google employees have banded together in the past year and demanded the company change various policies, prompting Google to examine issues from its handling of sexual misconduct claims to a military contract.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
MG Motor Showcases Smart Features of Hector, Its Internet-Connected Car That’s Coming to India This June
Walmart Unveils Voice-Activated, Google-Powered Grocery Shopping
Pricee
Google to Require Benefits, Minimum Wage for Contractors
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9N
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm IST
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  3. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  4. As Inbox by Gmail Shuts Down, Popular Email App Spark Comes to Android
  5. Asus ZenFone 6Z Specifications Purportedly Surface on Geekbench
  6. YouTuber PewDiePie, Defeated By T-Series, Calls Indians 'Poo Brains'
  7. JVC Launches 6 New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 16,999
  8. Nokia X71 With Hole-Punch Display, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  9. PewDiePie Beats T-Series, Becomes Biggest YouTube Channel Again
  10. Arya, Jon Reunite in New Promo for Game of Thrones Season 8
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.