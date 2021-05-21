Technology News
Google Store to Open in New York City This Summer, Its First Physical Outlet

Google has taken a leaf out of Apple's playbook of operating physical stores and providing in-person services to boost sales.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 21 May 2021 10:35 IST
Google Store to Open in New York City This Summer, Its First Physical Outlet

Photo Credit: Google

Google would sell Pixel smartphones, Pixelbook laptops, and Fitbit trackers along with Nest devices

  • The Google Store will be located in New York CIty's Chelsea neighbourhood
  • Visitors will also be able to avail customer service for their devices
  • Google recently held its annual Google I/O keynote event

Alphabet's Google said on Thursday it would open its first physical store in New York City this summer, mirroring a retail approach that has helped Apple rake in billions of dollars in the last two decades.

The Google Store will be located in the city's Chelsea neighbourhood near its New York City campus, that houses over 11,000 employees.

Google, that has set up pop-up stores in the past to promote its products, said it would sell Pixel smartphones, Pixelbook laptops, and Fitbit fitness trackers along with Nest smart home devices at the retail outlet.

Visitors will also be able to avail customer service for their devices and pick up their online orders at the store.

The announcement signals the Internet giant has taken a leaf out of Apple's playbook of operating physical stores and providing in-person services to boost sales.

Apple, which opened its first two retail stores in Virginia in 2001, has 270 stores in the United States and many more around the world that drive its sales and also provide shoppers hands-on customer service.

The search giant recently held its annual Google I/O keynote event where CEO Sundar Pichai and his team of executives announced a list of new developments, including the release of Android 12 and new Wear OS. In addition to the two major product-focussed announcements, Google announced its progress in bringing natural language understanding with a new language model called LaMDA. The I/O keynote this year also included announcements on a smart canvas experience in Google Workspace, safer routing in Google Maps, and an enhanced video conferencing initiative called Project Starline.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google, Apple, Alphabet

Further reading: Google, Apple, Alphabet
Snap to Introduce New Version of Spectacles Augmented Reality Glasses to Aid Artists and Developers



