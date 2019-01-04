NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Shifted $23 Billion to Tax Haven Bermuda in 2017, Filing Shows

, 04 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Shifted $23 Billion to Tax Haven Bermuda in 2017, Filing Shows

 Google moved EUR 19.9 billion ($22.7 billion) through a Dutch shell company to Bermuda in 2017, as part of an arrangement that allows it to reduce its foreign tax bill, according to documents filed at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce.

The amount channelled through Google Netherlands Holdings BV was around EUR 4 billion more than in 2016, the documents, filed on December 21, showed.

"We pay all of the taxes due and comply with the tax laws in every country we operate in around the world," Google said in a statement.

"Google, like other multinational companies, pays the vast majority of its corporate income tax in its home country, and we have paid a global effective tax rate of 26 percent over the last ten years."

For more than a decade the arrangement has allowed Google owner Alphabet to enjoy an effective tax rate in the single digits on its non-US profits, around a quarter the average tax rate in its overseas markets.

The subsidiary in the Netherlands is used to shift revenue from royalties earned outside the United States to Google Ireland Holdings, an affiliate based in Bermuda, where companies pay no income tax.

The tax strategy, known as the "Double Irish, Dutch Sandwich", is legal and allows Google to avoid triggering U.S. income taxes or European withholding taxes on the funds, which represent the bulk of its overseas profits.

However, under pressure from the European Union and the United States, Ireland in 2014 decided to phase out the arrangement, ending Google's tax advantages in 2020.

Google Netherlands Holdings BV paid EUR 3.4 million in taxes in the Netherlands in 2017, the documents showed, on a gross profit of EUR 13.6 million.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Bermuda, The Netherlands
Cyber Researcher Pulls Public Talk on Hacking Apple's Face ID
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Star Will Poulter Quits Twitter Over Online Abuse
Pricee
Google Shifted $23 Billion to Tax Haven Bermuda in 2017, Filing Shows
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Teases Launch of 65-Inch Mi TV 4 Model in India
  2. A Rare 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' Is Coming This Month
  3. This Indian Startup Wants You to Stop Buying Expensive Running Shoes
  4. Nokia 9 PureView Price Leaked, January Launch Tipped Again
  5. Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Others Announce New Channel Prices, Packs
  6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme HDR Display Option Launched in India
  7. Canon EOS R Review
  8. PUBG Mobile Update to Bring Zombies Mode This Month, Report Claims
  9. Google's Fuchsia OS Support for Android Apps Spotted in AOSP Gerrit
  10. Reliance Jio, BSNL Only Telcos to Add Subscribers in October: TRAI
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.