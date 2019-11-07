Technology News
loading

Google Parent Alphabet Scrutinising Handling of Misconduct Claims

Google in November outlined changes to its handling of sexual misconduct complaints, hoping to calm outrage that triggered a worldwide walkout of workers.

By | Updated: 7 November 2019 11:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Parent Alphabet Scrutinising Handling of Misconduct Claims

Google's parent company Alphabet confirmed Wednesday that its board is investigating how executives handled accusations of misconduct including sexual harassment. The board hired a law firm to help the committee, which was to contact those who filed complaints and scrutinize cases, including one involving the Alphabet chief legal officer, according to a CNBC report citing unspecified material it had seen.

"In early 2019, Alphabet's board of directors formed a special litigation committee to consider claims made by shareholders in various lawsuits relating to past workplace conduct," an Alphabet spokesperson told AFP.

Google in November outlined changes to its handling of sexual misconduct complaints, hoping to calm outrage that triggered a worldwide walkout of workers.

"We recognize that we have not always gotten everything right in the past and we are sincerely sorry for that," chief executive Sundar Pichai said at the time in a message to employees, a copy of which was shared with AFP.

"It's clear we need to make some changes."

Pichai promised that Google would be more transparent with how concerns are dealt with, and provide better support and care to those who raise such issues with the company.

Google would provide "more granularity" regarding sexual harassment investigations and their outcomes, according to Pichai.

Google announced updates to its mandatory sexual harassment training and said it would require it annually instead of every two years, as had been the case.

Google also put the onus on team leaders to tighten the tap on booze at company events, on or off campus, to curtail the potential for drunken misbehaviour.

Despite the assurances, shareholders filed lawsuits against Alphabet accusing it of covering up sexual misconduct.

Thousands of Google employees joined a coordinated worldwide walkout late last year to protest the US tech giant's handling of sexual harassment.

A massive turnout at the "Googleplex" in Silicon Valley was the final stage of a global walkout that began in Asia and spread to Google offices in Europe.

Some 20,000 Google employees and contractors participated in the protest in 50 cities around the world, according to organizers.

The protest took shape after Google said it had fired 48 employees in the prior two years -- including 13 senior executives -- as a result of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Demands by protestors included putting employee representation on the board.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Qualcomm's 5G Phone Forecast for 2020 Could Include iPhone Models: Analysts
Huawei Y9s Said to Be Global Variant of Honor 9X, Launch Soon With Pop-Up Selfie Camera
Honor Smartphones
Google Parent Alphabet Scrutinising Handling of Misconduct Claims
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  2. Redmi Note 8T Arrives With NFC Support, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  4. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  5. MIUI 11 to Receive Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode
  6. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  8. PUBG Mobile to Soon Get a New Map Called 'The Ruins'
  9. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  10. WhatsApp Gets New Emojis on Android, Redesigns Older Ones
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Y9s Said to Be Global Variant of Honor 9X, Launch Soon With Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  2. Google Parent Alphabet Scrutinising Handling of Misconduct Claims
  3. Motorola One Zoom, Moto Z4 Clear Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Running Android 10
  4. Qualcomm's 5G Phone Forecast for 2020 Could Include iPhone Models: Analysts
  5. Vivo S5 Official Teaser Images Highlight Quad Rear Cameras, Gradient Design
  6. BSNL Brings New Offer to Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan, Extends Validity to 425 Days
  7. Former Twitter Employees Charged With Spying for Saudi Arabia by Digging Into Accounts of Kingdom Critics
  8. Google Introduces App Defense Alliance to Curb Malicious Apps from Entering Play Store
  9. Servant Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ Series Features a Baby Doll and a Weird Nanny
  10. California Reveals Facebook Probe, Says Social Media Company Stonewalling Investigation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.