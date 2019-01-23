NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Opens New Office in Berlin With Eye on Expansion

, 23 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Opens New Office in Berlin With Eye on Expansion

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sundar Pichai

American tech giant Google has opened a new office in Berlin that it says will give it the space to expand in the German capital.

CEO Sundar Pichai said Tuesday the space means Google could more than double the number of Berlin employees to 300. Google currently has 1,400 employees in Germany.

Pichai says "the city has long been a capital of culture and media. Now it's also home to a fast-growing startup scene and an engine for innovation."

Google has faced regulatory headwinds in Europe, and was fined EUR 50 million ($57 million) Monday in France for alleged violations of European data privacy rules.

Google Central Europe vice president Philipp Justus didn't directly address the fine, but said Google's committed to transparency and clarity on what data is collected and how it's used.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sundar Pichai, Google
PUBG Vikendi Map Now Available on Xbox One and PS4
Myntra Taps 9,000 Kirana Stores in 50 Cities to Boost Last-Mile Delivery
Pricee
Google Opens New Office in Berlin With Eye on Expansion
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Carnival
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Dropped From Stairs, Used as a Skate in Latest 'Test Videos'
  2. Top Free Android VPN Apps are Leaking Your Data, Study Finds
  3. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  4. Which Are the Best Headphones Under Rs. 1,000?
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
  6. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  7. Honor View 20 With 'Hole-Punch' Selfie Camera Design Launched
  8. Huawei’s Nano Memory Card Reportedly Benchmarked
  9. Vivo Y89 With 6.26-Inch Display, Snapdragon 626 SoC Launched
  10. Kingdom Hearts 3 Release Date Broken Internationally
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.