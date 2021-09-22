Technology News
  Google to Buy More Office Space in New York City as Big Tech Swoops Down on Real Estate

Google to Buy More Office Space in New York City as Big Tech Swoops Down on Real Estate

Tech giants, with billions of dollars in cash reserves, have been taking advantage of lower office building prices across cities in the US.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 September 2021 11:38 IST
Google to Buy More Office Space in New York City as Big Tech Swoops Down on Real Estate

Photo Credit: Google

The deal for St. John's Terminal site in New York City will complete in the first quarter of next year

Highlights
  • Tech was the top industry for second straight year in Manhattan leasing
  • Big Tech is growing its footprint
  • The new space by Google is expected to open by mid-2023

Google plans to buy an office building in Manhattan for $2.1 billion (roughly Rs. 15,470 cores), as the Alphabet-owned search engine giant joins fellow technology companies in investing in prime real estate, even as hybrid work models become common.

The deal for St. John's Terminal site in New York City, which Google currently leases, will complete in the first quarter of next year, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in a blog post on Tuesday. The space is expected to open by mid-2023.

Tech giants, with billions of dollars in cash reserves, have been taking advantage of lower office building prices across cities in the United States.

Amazon's $978 million (roughly Rs. 7,210 crores) purchase of the Lord & Taylor building on Fifth Avenue last year and Facebook's leasing of the Farley Building across from Madison Square Garden are seen as prime examples for Manhattan's real estate prospects.

Tech was the top industry for the second straight year in Manhattan leasing activity, brokerage CBRE Group said in January this year.

While Big Tech is growing its footprint, others are vacating office spaces as pandemic-led remote working has prompted companies to reassess the need for real estate.

Financial firms, including JPMorgan Chase, were looking to sublet big blocks of office space in Manhattan, according to media reports from earlier this year.

Google's latest investment "builds upon our existing plans to invest more than $250 million (roughly Rs. 1,845 crores) this year in our New York campus presence," Porat said.

The investment comes at a time when most of its employees are working remotely and it has extended its voluntary return-to-office policy through January.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

Further reading: Alphabet, Google, New York City
