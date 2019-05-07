Technology News

Google Launches Israel Programme to Help Startups Grow Globally

The format provides industry insights to achieve growth in various geographies.

By | Updated: 7 May 2019 16:49 IST
Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday it has launched a four-month programme in Israel to help startups grow globally using its experts and tools.

The Google Startup Growth Lab Programme has picked eight companies, after a pilot was completed in 2018.

"This is a programme for startups that are beginning their growth period or have growth challenges," Lior Noy, startup growth lead at Google, told Reuters.

The format, which provides industry insights to achieve growth in various geographies, is a first for Google, he added.

The eight firms include Guesty, a platform for short-term property management, and DayTwo, which provides personalised nutrition insights based on intestinal bacteria.

Noy said the programme will run three times a year and Google will continue to work with the startups even after their programmes end.

"We have a few teams that work with companies that are more mature and so we give them the best team to continue their growth," he said.

