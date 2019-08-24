Technology News
loading

Google Cracks Down on Political Discourse in the Workplace

The new rules come as Google faces increasing scrutiny from politicians, the public, and its employees on a number of issues.

By | Updated: 24 August 2019 20:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Cracks Down on Political Discourse in the Workplace
Highlights
  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai explained the revised guidelines in an email
  • The new rules come as Google faces increasing scrutiny
  • Google has been hit by a couple of walkouts and sit-ins in the past

Google has cracked down on its employees who encourage political speech and internal debates at workplace, restricting the company's historically open work culture. In an email sent to employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai explained the company's revised community guidelines.

"While sharing information and ideas with colleagues helps build community, disrupting the workday to have a raging debate over politics or the latest news story does not.

"Our primary responsibility is to do the work we've each been hired to do, not to spend working time on debates about non-work topics," the new guidelines read.

The new rules come as Google faces increasing scrutiny from politicians, the public, and its employees on a number of issues, reports Vox.

"Don't troll, name call, or engage in ad hominem attacks -- about anyone. Be respectful in your comments about (and to) your fellow Googlers," the guidelines read.

"Working at Google comes with tremendous responsibility. It's critical that we honour that trust and uphold the integrity of our products and services. The guidelines are official policy and apply when employees are communicating in the workplace," Google said in a statement given to The Verge.

Google has been hit by a couple of walkouts and sit-ins in the past over workplace policies.

In November, nearly 20,000 Google employees across the world walked out following the company's mishandling of sexual harassment allegations.

Six months after they staged a walkout against workplace harassment, Google employees on May 1 staged sit-in protest at the IT major's offices across the world. The group "Google Walkout For Real Change" organised the sit-in protest.

The search engine giant in 2017 fired the author of a controversial memo on gender diversity that went viral inside the company.

Authored by James Damore, the memo titled "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber" claims that when it comes to technology, there is a biological difference between men and women.

Before his firing, Damore had filed a complaint with the US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) that charged Google with "misrepresenting and shaming me in order to silence my complaints".

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Mi A3 to Go on Sale Next in India on August 27 via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
Facebook Was Concerned About Cambridge Analytica 4 Years Ago, Internal Emails Show
Honor Smartphones
Google Cracks Down on Political Discourse in the Workplace
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Series Pre-Registrations Cross 1 Million Mark
  2. Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus Price in India Slashed
  3. Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro
  4. Samsung Galaxy M30s With 48-Megapixel Camera Said to Launch Next Month
  5. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Sale Offers Announced in India
  7. Elon Musk Called to Step Down as Tesla CEO by Top Investor
  8. Does Xiaomi Really Want to Sell Its Android One Phones?
  9. LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14 Lightweight Laptops Launched in India
  10. Chandrayaan-2: Soft Landing of Vikram Planned for September 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Was Concerned About Cambridge Analytica 4 Years Ago, Internal Emails Show
  2. Google Cracks Down on Political Discourse in the Workplace
  3. Mi A3 to Go on Sale Next in India on August 27 via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  4. Netflix Testing Human-Curated 'Collections' Recommendations
  5. Samsung Galaxy M30s India Launch Said to Be in Mid-September; Tipped to Sport 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. OnePlus TV Confirmed to Have Dolby Vision Support; Specifications Surface Online
  7. Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 11,999
  8. Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight Marvel Disney+ Series Announced at D23 Expo
  10. Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.