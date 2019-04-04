Technology News

Google Says Its US Workforce Grew More Asian, Less White and Male in 2018

, 04 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Says Its US Workforce Grew More Asian, Less White and Male in 2018

Google's workforce employed fewer white, male employees in 2018 compared with 2017, as the Asian workforce grew and women and people of colour showed less obvious improvement.

Gains were reported in the number of women, black and Latino workers among new hires, and attrition rates for women and most under-represented groups declined, the Alphabet unit said in its annual diversity report. Still, black workers continued to have the highest attrition rates, according to the report, which cited race data for US employees.

White workers remain in the majority, accounting for 54.4 percent of employees. Asian staff posted the biggest increase, rising 1.7 percentage points to make up 39.8 percent of Googlers.

Earlier this year, Google employees, along with shareholders, called on the company to make changes in areas including racial and gender diversity, and asked the board to consider tying these metrics to executive bonuses. Over the past year, employees have protested about worker rights, a military contract and the handling of sexual misconduct allegations.

The report showed women gained ground in technical jobs, although they still account for less than a quarter of those roles globally compared with almost half of non-technical positions. Women made up 26 percent of US leadership, from 25.3 percent in 2018.

For the first time, the company also asked workers to identify themselves in other ways. Google found that 8.5 percent identify as LGBTQ, 7.5 percent identified as having a disability, and less than 1 percent identified their gender as non-binary.

The over-representation of Asian workers and under-representation of women relative to the broader US population is common in the tech industry. Last month recruiter Stellares released an analysis of 13,000 tech companies that identified a compounding factor: The initial profile of the founders tends to set the pattern for the company, even as it matures.

For example, companies with all-male founding teams, about 14 percent of leadership positions are held by women. At those started by all-female teams, the split is about even, the study found.

© 2019 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Facebook's Ads System Leans on Stereotypes for Housing, Job Ads: Study
Moto G7 Family, Motorola One Receiving Call Screen Support in US
Pricee
Google Says Its US Workforce Grew More Asian, Less White and Male in 2018
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Go
TRENDING
  1. iPhone XR to Be Offered at Rs. 59,900, 10 Percent Extra Cashback for HDFC Cards
  2. Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Price, Specifications Leaked and New Teaser Released
  3. Motorola P40 Power Alleged Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup
  4. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  5. Nokia X71 With Hole-Punch Display, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  6. Watch the First Trailer for Joker, Starring Joaquin Phoenix
  7. Vu Announces VOD Upscaler Technology for Its 2019 TV Range
  8. WhatsApp Finally Lets You Control Who Can Add You to Groups
  9. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  10. Inbox by Gmail Is Dead, but Here's How You Can Still Use It on Android
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.