Technology News
loading

Giant 3D Cat Comes to Life in Huge Billboard in Tokyo, Japan

The Billboard uses a special 90-degree angle display to create the illusion of depth, without any special glasses.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 8 July 2021 14:32 IST
Giant 3D Cat Comes to Life in Huge Billboard in Tokyo, Japan

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @cross_s_vision

The cat is so realistic that every movement in her body is based on a real one

Highlights
  • In the video, the cat takes a step forward, meows
  • It gives an impression that it's been tasked with watching over the city
  • The company, which designed it, has started live-streaming the billboard

An enormous 3D calico cat has emerged on a giant-sized billboard in Tokyo, Japan. The special curved LED screen featuring the feline at one of the city's busiest railway stations in the Shinjuku district is 1,664-square-foot in size. Videos shared by users on Twitter show the cat walking, meowing or even taking a nap, depending on the hours of the day.

One Twitter user shared a video taken in the afternoon. The original tweet, which was in Japanese, when translated, reads, “This is a video taken locally around 3:30pm today. The crowd is unexpectedly noisy, so I have to adjust the volume of my voice. Be careful of the volume during playback!”

In the video, the cat takes a step forward, meows, and then appears to stand tall before taking the step back. It also gives an impression as though it's been tasked with watching over the city.

In a subsequent tweet, the user informed everyone that at the Cross Shinjuku Building, the rooftop will be signage, the ground floor will be an event space, and the basement will be a cafe.

On July 5, another Twitter user shared a video, which was shot at night.

“A cat in Shinjuku looks sleepy at night”, read the caption to the 14-second clip in which the feline rests her head on her paws, yawns, closes her eyes, and goes to sleep. The cat is so realistic that every movement in her body is based on a real one.

The company, which designed it, has also started live-streaming the billboard on YouTube. If you log in at the right time, then you'll be able to catch the cat in action, although it “sleeps” at night, during which time the billboard is empty for around six hours a day.

The video changes throughout the day. The display is scheduled to officially launch on July 12, and it's currently running test broadcasts.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 3D display, 3D
Google Calendar Gets RSVP Option for Attending Meetings Virtually

Related Stories

Giant 3D Cat Comes to Life in Huge Billboard in Tokyo, Japan
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  2. BSNL Launches Rs. 447 Plan With No Daily Data Restriction to Rival Jio, Airtel
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC Confirmed
  4. Realme to Launch Affordable 5G Phones in India Under Rs. 10,000
  5. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Shiba Inu Launches Its Own Token Exchange Platform
  7. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HR) Review: Slim and Light Gaming Laptop
  8. Vivo X70 Tipped to Come With f/1.15 Aperture, Five-Axis Image Stabilisation
  9. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition to Go on Pre-Bookings Again in India on July 12
  10. OnePlus Announces Loyalty Programme Ahead of OnePlus Nord 2 5G Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Giant 3D Cat Comes to Life in Huge Billboard in Tokyo, Japan
  2. Google Calendar Gets RSVP Option for Attending Meetings Virtually
  3. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy M32 to Get 2 Years of OS, 3 Years of Security Updates: Report
  4. Twitter Appoints India Interim Chief Compliance Officer, Says Need 8 Weeks to Fill Required Posts
  5. Blaupunkt CyberSound Series Smart Android TV Range Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  6. How Can You Prevent Ransomware Attacks? Cybersecurity Experts From Okta, Rapid7, Recorded Future, and Team Cymru Explain
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Alleged 360-Degree Renders Leaked, Launch Could Be Delayed as Production Just Started
  8. OnePlus Announces Nord Ambassador Program for Fans Ahead of OnePlus Nord 2 5G Launch
  9. Zomato Prices Rs. 9,375-Crore IPO at Rs. 72–Rs. 76 per Share, to Open on July 14
  10. OnePlus Responds to App Throttling Debacle, Says It’s for ‘Smooth Experience While Reducing Power Consumption’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com