Technology News

Four Killed, 4 Others Injured After Crane Smashes Cars at Google Campus

The crane was reportedly being used as part of construction work to build a new Google campus in Seattle.

By | Updated: 28 April 2019 09:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Four Killed, 4 Others Injured After Crane Smashes Cars at Google Campus

Representational image

Highlights
  • The incident happened in the northwestern US city of Seattle
  • Crane "fell from the roof of a building" and hit six vehicles below
  • The crane was used as part of work to build a new Google campus

Four people were killed and four others were injured when a crane collapsed Saturday afternoon in the northwestern US city of Seattle, the fire department said.

The Seattle Times reported the crane was used as part of construction work to build a new Google campus in the city, a fast-growing tech hub famously home to e-commerce giant Amazon.

In a statement, the fire department said the crane "fell from the roof of a building" and hit six vehicles below, near the southern shore of Lake Union, which lies in the centre of the city.

It said three men and one woman were killed — two of whom were operators in the crane, while the others were in different cars.

Of the four people injured, a 27-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and a four-month-old baby girl were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the department said.

"A full and thorough investigation into the cause of the crane failure is being conducted by Washington State Department of Labor and Industries," the fire department said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Four Killed, 4 Others Injured After Crane Smashes Cars at Google Campus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Google Bans One of the Biggest App Developers From Play Store: Report
  2. Airtel Brings New Rs. 48, Rs. 98 Prepaid Data Plans With 28 Days Validity
  3. Jio Is Now Apparently Offering Landline Services to GigaFiber Subscribers
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10e Now Selling at an Effective Price of Rs. 46,900 in India
  5. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  6. Vivo Y17 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Avengers: Endgame India Box Office Collections Top Rs. 53 Crore on Opening Day
  8. Redmi 4 Gets MIUI 10.3.1.0 Update in India, Brings Many Fixes: Report
  9. Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition Debuts in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  10. Redmi 7 vs Redmi Y3: Price in India, Specifications Compared
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.