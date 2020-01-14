E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Tuesday expanded its supply chain infrastructure with opening two of its largest fulfilment centres (FCs) in Farrukhnagar, Haryana which will generate more than 5,000 jobs in the region.Spread across 9 lakh square feet, the fulfilment centres will help Flipkart significantly scale up its supply chain infrastructure in north India, the company said in a statement.

With these two FCs, Flipkart now has 12 assets in Haryana, including supply chain infrastructure for large appliances, non-large (including mobiles, apparel), grocery and furniture -- taking the total asset capacity in the state to over 20 lakh square feet.

"Today, we have one of the strongest supply chain networks in the country, making over 40 million deliveries every month and employ more than 120,000 people across the country," informed Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice President, Flipkart.

"With the addition of these two facilities, we are further strengthening our supply chain and building capabilities to enable a strong ecosystem for MSMEs, local manufacturers and in the process create quality local jobs," Jha added.

The investment in the state will create over 5,000 jobs, including employment opportunities for women and differently-abled people.

The company aims to strengthen market access for MSMEs, sellers and artisans from the region while catering to increased consumer demand.

Flipkart currently employs more than 10,000 people in Haryana across its supply chain and has created thousands of indirect jobs in the state.

During the last festive season, Flipkart's FCs in Haryana served up to 40 per cent of the total number of orders from across India.

With a registered customer base of over 200 million, Flipkart offers over 150 million products across over 80 categories.