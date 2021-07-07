Technology News
Flipkart Says It Eliminated Single-Use Plastic Packaging Throughout Supply Chain

Flipkart says it has introduced sustainable alternatives across over 70 facilities.

By ANI | Updated: 7 July 2021 16:25 IST
Flipkart Says It Eliminated Single-Use Plastic Packaging Throughout Supply Chain

Flipkart is actively working with seller partner who fulfil customer orders directly from their locations

  • Flipkart is working with sellers to move towards alternative materials
  • The company places great emphasis on sustainable practices
  • Flipkart introduced sustainable alternatives

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart said on Wednesday it has eliminated all single-use plastic packaging used across fulfillment centres in India, delivering on its public commitment to move to plastic-free packaging by 2021.

This has been achieved across more than 70 facilities where Flipkart has introduced sustainable alternatives like eco-friendly paper shreds, replaced poly pouches with recycled paper bags, replaced bubble wraps with carton waste shredded material and 2 ply roll.

Flipkart said it is now actively working with seller partners who fulfil customer orders directly from their locations to educate them and enable them to move towards alternative materials.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President and Head of Supply Chain at Flipkart, said the company places great emphasis on sustainable and responsible business practices.

"Moving towards 100 percent single-use plastic elimination is one of the significant steps we have taken towards fulfilling our commitment to creating a sustainable ecosystem," he said. 

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange to Double Compliance Staff as Regulators Circle

