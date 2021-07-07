E-commerce marketplace Flipkart said on Wednesday it has eliminated all single-use plastic packaging used across fulfillment centres in India, delivering on its public commitment to move to plastic-free packaging by 2021.

This has been achieved across more than 70 facilities where Flipkart has introduced sustainable alternatives like eco-friendly paper shreds, replaced poly pouches with recycled paper bags, replaced bubble wraps with carton waste shredded material and 2 ply roll.

Flipkart said it is now actively working with seller partners who fulfil customer orders directly from their locations to educate them and enable them to move towards alternative materials.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President and Head of Supply Chain at Flipkart, said the company places great emphasis on sustainable and responsible business practices.

"Moving towards 100 percent single-use plastic elimination is one of the significant steps we have taken towards fulfilling our commitment to creating a sustainable ecosystem," he said.