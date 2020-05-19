Technology News
loading

Facebook Survey Finds Coronavirus Devastating Small Businesses in the US

Facebook surveyed 86,000 small and medium-sized business owners.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 19 May 2020 15:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Survey Finds Coronavirus Devastating Small Businesses in the US

31 percent SMB owners reported that their business is not operating due to coronavirus

Highlights
  • 55 percent owners said they won't rehire same employees who were let go
  • Some businesses are adopting a digital approach for survival
  • SMBs run by women are affected more severely

Facebook has released a survey report that highlights the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on small and medium-sized business (SMB) across the US. According to the report, of the SMBs that have been forced to shut down due to coronavirus pandemic, more than half of owners surveyed by the company said they will not rehire the same workers they had before the crisis. It was also added that SMBs run by women are more severely impacted. The report states that some owners are also looking at ways to digitise their business to ensure their survival.

What did the Facebook survey find?

Facebook in the survey report said that the company surveyed 86,000 small and medium-sized business owners, managers and employees for an ongoing data initiative with the World Bank and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. This figure also includes personal business enterprisers who are essentially self-employed and do not identify themselves as owners or managers. The is the first report of the ongoing series, the company said.

The Facebook survey found that 31 percent of SMBs across the US were not operating due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company claimed that this number rises when it comes to personal businesses (52 percent) of which the majority (55 percent) are led by women. 55 percent of SMB owners also said that they won't rehire employees who were forced to let go or furloughed during the pandemic. Whereas 68 percent of personal businesses claim that they won't hire rehire old workers.

The report also reveals that many owners fear that the next challenge for SMBs in the coming months will be the cash flow and lack of demand. However, of the SMBs that are still operating in the US, 36 percent of small companies are using online tools to conduct online sales. Additionally, 35 percent of businesses have changed operations and are taking digital payment, the report indicated.

Similarly, employees across these SMBs were also surveyed where it was found that 74 percent of employees do not have access to paid sick leave and 70 percent said they did not have paid time off. Those numbers were over 90 percent for hotel, café, and restaurant employees surveyed.

How was the survey conducted?

Facebook explained that the survey was added to the social media platform in April where random users who claim to be owners or managers of a small business were surveyed. These businesses operate with fewer than 500 full-time employees.

"For this survey, we sent out a total of 1.9 million invitations. In total, we surveyed approximately 86,000 people. Ultimately we were left with 38,078 total surveyed business owners and managers nationwide, 39,104 business employees, and 8,694 operators of personal enterprises based upon their self-reported work status," Facebook said.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Coronavirus, SMBs
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Honor X1 Smart TV With 4K Resolution Launched, to Be Released in Three Screen Sizes
iQoo Z1 5G With 144Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Facebook Survey Finds Coronavirus Devastating Small Businesses in the US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  2. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  3. Indian Startups Facing a Tough Time to Survive in COVID-19, Reveals Survey
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon
  5. Realme TV Teaser Reveals Key Features and Specifications of Upcoming Television
  6. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  7. Motorola Edge+ Arrives in India With Curved Display, 5G Support
  8. Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, Redmi TV X65 Launching on May 26
  9. Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications Leak Suggests Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  10. Nokia 6.3 May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Z1 5G With 144Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Facebook Survey Finds Coronavirus Devastating Small Businesses in the US
  3. Honor X1 Smart TV With 4K Resolution Launched, to Be Released in Three Screen Sizes
  4. Poco Pop Buds, Poco's First Truly Wireless Earbuds, to Launch in India
  5. Honor V6 5G Tablet With 10.4-Inch 2K Display, Kirin 985 SoC Launched
  6. WeWork India Lays Off 20 Percent of Workforce as Coronavirus Lockdowns Weigh
  7. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Faizal Siddiqui Controversy
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro Update to Temporarily Disable Color Filter Camera Thanks to Privacy Concerns
  9. Apple's AR 'Gobi' App Will Scan Special Apple QR Codes, Find My App to Get New Sound Features: Report
  10. Realme Watch Teasers Reveal 1.4-Inch Display, Activity Tracking Features Ahead of May 25 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com