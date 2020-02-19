Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • ‘Face ID Compatible’ Custom Face Masks Could Protect You From Coronavirus and Still Unlock Your iPhone

‘Face ID-Compatible’ Custom Face Masks Could Protect You From Coronavirus and Still Unlock Your iPhone

But don't get your hopes up, this is still a concept and Apple has a pretty strong Face ID system in place.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 19 February 2020 18:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
‘Face ID-Compatible’ Custom Face Masks Could Protect You From Coronavirus and Still Unlock Your iPhone

Photo Credit: FaceIDMasks

Custom N95 face masks may offer protection and support for Face ID

Highlights
  • A visual artist in San Francisco hopes to create Face ID-compatible masks
  • People have been advised to wear protective face masks due to coronavirus
  • There's still no confirmation whether these masks will actually work

If you've been following the news lately, you probably already have a good idea about the recent global outbreak of the novel coronavirus. As a result, people have been advised to wear protective face masks when they're outside or in a high-risk area. While on one hand, these face masks offer protection from the coronavirus, they've also made it harder for iPhone users to unlock their smartphones using Face ID. But a San Francisco-based designer is now looking to create custom face masks with images of users' faces that could be compatible with Face ID.

A visual artist and designer named Danielle Baskin tweeted about the idea recently. The custom face mask itself is named Resting Risk Face and is being pitched as a solution to those looking to protect themselves from the deadly coronavirus outbreak while still being able to unlock their iPhone via Face ID.

The Resting Risk Face masks aren't real products for now. Interested buyers need to sign up for a waitlist. The masks will cost $40 (roughly Rs. 3,000). According to the official website, you'll receive an N95 respiratory mark that will work with facial recognition software.

The website explains the concept a little further. It says, "We use computational mapping to convert your facial features into an image printed onto the surface of N95 surgical masks without distortion." It also mentions that the inks used in the process are non-toxic and won't affect breathability at all.

Interesting buyers need to upload their photos on the official website. Users will be able to preview the mask on their face in order to fix any alignment issues. The resulting product will be directly shipped to the customer once the printing is done.

But is it for real? It may or may not be. It's clear that it's still a concept though. And we're not quite sure if it'll be able to beat Apple's strict Face ID algorithms.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, IPhone, N95 Mask, FACE ID
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
HikeMoji Comes Out of Beta With Improvements
Realme C3 Variant With Triple Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Scanner Launched in Thailand: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

‘Face ID-Compatible’ Custom Face Masks Could Protect You From Coronavirus and Still Unlock Your iPhone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today
  2. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Stars in Netflix Film From Avengers: Endgame Alums
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
  4. Lenovo HT10 Pro True Wireless Earphones to Launch in India Soon, Price Revealed
  5. Oppo Watch's Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection Teased by Company
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  7. OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS Update With Jio Wi-Fi Calling Support
  8. Vu 4K Cinema LED Android TV Review
  9. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Official Teaser Highlights Quad Rear Cameras
  10. Vivo Y21 Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification, Specifications Still a Mystery
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C3 Variant With Triple Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Scanner Launched in Thailand: Price, Specifications
  2. ‘Face ID-Compatible’ Custom Face Masks Could Protect You From Coronavirus and Still Unlock Your iPhone
  3. HikeMoji Comes Out of Beta With Improvements
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Pack 32-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup, Colour Options Revealed
  5. RailTel Says Free Wi-Fi Service Will Continue at 415 Stations After Google Contract Ends
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Fails Dust Test Miserably in iFixit Teardown Video
  7. OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS Update With Jio Wi-Fi Calling Support, January 2020 Security Patch, More
  8. Indian Railways Roots Out Illegal Software, Says More Tatkal Tickets Now Available for Passengers
  9. Coronavirus-Themed Malware Is Spreading Fast, Says Check Point Research
  10. Kashmir Police Files FIR Against VPN Users Accessing Social Media Sites Under UAPA, Scrapped Law
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.