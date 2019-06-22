Technology News
Elon Musk Forecasts Grim Future of Human Race

Musk believes overpopulation is not the real issue but “an ageing and declining world population”.

By | Updated: 22 June 2019 16:23 IST
Elon Musk Forecasts Grim Future of Human Race

He warned of an increasingly-elderly global population clashing with declining birth rates in future

Highlights
  • Musk also shared the link of a Wikipedia article on population growth
  • He said age demographics will soon resemble an upside down pyramid
  • The Tesla chief talked about population collapse in 2017 as well

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's grim forecast of humanity suggests that a "population bomb" would lead to a worldwide collapse in humans in the coming decades and everybody would start to see the evident effects by 2050. Musk's prediction was triggered by a tweet from a page called World of Engineering that said, "1950 (historical) world population - 2,556,000,053. Current world population - 7,712,343,478. 2050 (projected) world population - 9,346,399,468."

Replying to that tweet on Friday Musk wrote: "Real issue will be an ageing and declining world population by 2050, not overpopulation."

Musk also shared a Wikipedia link to an article titled, "Projections of population growth".

"Yes, demographics, stratified by age, will look like an upside down pyramid with many old people and fewer young," the multi-billionaire entrepreneur wrote further.

The SpaceX CEO's theory believes that when an increasingly-elderly global population clashes with declining birth rates around the world in the near future a 'population bomb' would go off, web portal Futurism reported.

Musk first broached the topic back in 2017 when Musk replied to a publication saying, "The world's population is accelerating towards collapse, but few seem to notice or care."

Earlier this month, Musk had made the headlines for refusing to credit a Web artist's work he shared and changing his name to Daddy DotCom on Twitter.

Written with inputs from IANS

Further reading: Elon Musk, Population Bomb
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
