Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener With Three Heat Settings Launched in India

Dyson Corrale hair straightener has been launched in India today. The Dyson Corrale uses what the company calls a flexing plate technology to deliver “enhanced styling with less reliance on heat”. The straightener is powered by a four-cell lithium-ion battery, making it cord-free and portable. Priced at Rs. 36,900, the Dyson Corrale straightener has three heat settings, which will allow users to tailor the temperature to suit their hair type and desired style. The straightener fully recharges in 70 minutes, according to Dyson.

The Dyson Corrale straightener was launched internationally in March, but will be available in India starting today, September 7. It will be available across the six Dyson Demo stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai; and in other cities through direct to home. It will also be available through Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Sephora and Nykaa; select Croma stores; and select salon partners.

The company says that the Dyson Corrale features pioneering micro-hinged plate technology, which flex to shape and gather hair, evenly applying heat and tension to all the hair strands in every pass and keeping them perfectly aligned, reducing the reliance on high temperatures. It uses patented Dyson flexing copper plates, and the company claims this is the only hair straighter to use flexing plates that shape to gather hair.

The Dyson Corrale straightener has three heat settings – 165 degrees Celsius (330 degrees Fahrenheit), 185 degrees Celsius (365 degrees Fahrenheit), and 210 degrees Celsius (410 degrees Fahrenheit). These temperatures will let users tailor the settings to suit their hair type and desired style. Each plate is precision machined to 65 microns thick – the width of a human hair — and there are 15 micro hinged facets per plate.

The Dyson Corrale straightener has been in development for seven years. James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer, said in a press release that the company has been exploring the science of style, in order to understand what makes hair smooth, shiny and glossy, and what makes it dull, damaged and lifeless. He said that Dyson was worried about the style results and head damage from flat plate straighteners.

“We discovered that if the plates could conform to the precise profile of the tress, then with each pass we could apply the correct tension to all the hair strands. This means that we get an enhanced style and without excessive heat damage,” said Dyson. “We simply do not need the heat that others apply. The Dyson Corrale straightener elevates styling results, while dramatically reducing the heat damage on hair.”

According to Dyson, a global hair study conducted by the company in 2017 showed that heat damage is a key issue among Indian women. Imprecise heat settings and difficulty in styling the back of the head through hair appliances were some of the prevalent problems, as per Dyson, and the Dyson Corrale straightener could be used to combat these problems.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.