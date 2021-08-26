Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • New Drone Rules 2021: No Security Clearance Required for Registration; No Operation Licence Needed in India

New Drone Rules 2021: No Security Clearance Required for Registration; No Operation Licence Needed in India

Drone corridors will also be developed for cargo deliveries.

By ANI | Updated: 26 August 2021 13:34 IST
New Drone Rules 2021: No Security Clearance Required for Registration; No Operation Licence Needed in India

Coverage of drones under Drone Rules 2021 has increased from 300kgs to 500kgs

Highlights
  • The maximum penalty under Drone Rules has been reduced to Rs. 1 lakh
  • Airspace map with green, yellow, and red zones will be displayed
  • No permission is required for operating a drone in green zones

In a set of progressive rules which will significantly transform the Indian landscape for drones, the Centre on Thursday issued fresh norms for their usage in the country.

The relaxation in rules stipulate, no security clearance is now required before any registration or licence issuance for the operation of drones. While the fees for permissions to operate drones has been reduced to nominal levels, the new rules state.

Drone corridors will be developed for cargo deliveries. It has been specified that coverage of drones under Drone Rules 2021 has increased from 300kg to 500kg to include heavy payload-carrying drones and drone taxis, it added.

Some of the approvals abolished under the new rules are include a unique authorisation number, unique prototype identification number, certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, operator permits, authorisation of Research and Development organisation, and remote pilot instructor authorisation, the rules added.

The maximum penalty under Drone Rules, 2021 has been reduced to Rs. 1 lakh. This shall, however, not apply to penalties in respect of violation of other laws.

The interactive airspace map with green, yellow, and red zones will be displayed on the digital sky platform. The yellow zone has been reduced from 45km to 12km from the airport perimeter.

No permission is required for operating a drone in green zones and upto 200 feet in the area between 8kms and 12km from the airport perimeter.

Online registration of all drones shall happen through the Digital Sky Platform. The easy process prescribed for transfer and de-registration of drones, it added.

An easy opportunity provided for the regularisation of existing drones in the country. No pilot licence is now required for operating nano drones and micro drones for non-commercial use, the rules state.

Safety features like ''No permission - no take-off'' (NPNT), real-time tracking beacon, geo-fencing etc to be notified in future. A minimum six-month lead time will be provided for compliance.

All drone training and examination to be carried out by an authorised drone school. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shall prescribe training requirements, oversee drone schools and provide pilot licences online, it added.

Type Certification of drones delegated to Quality Council of India and certification entities authorised by it. No requirement of type certificate, unique identification number, prior permission and remote pilot licence for research and development entities.

However, the import of drones will be regulated by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). Unmanned Aircraft Systems Promotion Council to be set up to facilitate a business-friendly regulatory regime.

Earlier in July this year, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had released the updated ''The Drone Rules, 2021'' for public consultation.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Drones, Drone Rules 2021
Yahoo Shuts Down News Sites in India Due to New FDI Rules That Limit Foreign Ownership of Media Houses

Related Stories

New Drone Rules 2021: No Security Clearance Required for Registration; No Operation Licence Needed in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  2. Mi Smart Band 6 With a Bigger AMOLED Touch Display Launched in India
  3. Yahoo Shuts Down News Sites in India: Find Out Why
  4. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop With 17-Hour Battery Launched in India
  6. Mi TV 5X Series Launched in Three Sizes in India: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 12 5G Bands Launched
  8. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  9. iPhone 13 Face ID May Work With Masks, Foggy Glasses
  10. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Add Reactions to Their Messages
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition, Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro Launched in India
  2. Gamescom 2021 Brings Over 40 Game Reveals at Opening Night Live; Halo Infinite, Horizon Forbidden West Get Release Dates
  3. UK Pursuing Data Partnerships With US, Australia, South Korea, Others to Boost Trade Post Brexit
  4. Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  5. New Drone Rules 2021: No Security Clearance Required for Registration; No Operation Licence Needed in India
  6. Man Shares Photo of 'Ever-Shrinking' Xbox Gamerpic Due to Advances in Tech, Xbox Engineering Lead Responds
  7. Yahoo Shuts Down News Sites in India Due to New FDI Rules That Limit Foreign Ownership of Media Houses
  8. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition August 26 India Restock Sold Out in Minutes, Technical Errors Abound
  9. Mi TV 5X Range With Adaptive Brightness, PatchWall 4 Interface Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Mi Smart Band 6 With a Bigger AMOLED Touch Display, 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com