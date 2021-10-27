Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • Drone Food Delivery: North Carolina Company Takes the Aerial Route to Serve Customers

Drone Food Delivery: North Carolina Company Takes the Aerial Route to Serve Customers

Flytrex's drone delivery service is one of nine such programmes being tested by the US authorities.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 27 October 2021 13:42 IST
Drone Food Delivery: North Carolina Company Takes the Aerial Route to Serve Customers

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Diana Măceşanu

Drone deliveries are slowly gaining traction around the world

Highlights
  • Flytrex launched its drone delivery services in Holly Springs
  • US authorities currently testing drone delivery programmes
  • Swiggy has been testing drones for delivery in India

Food delivery by drones is now picking up steam in the US. Drone delivery company Flytrex has announced that it is expanding services to newer areas. It recently launched its drone delivery service to Holly Springs, a small town of 25,000 residents, in North Carolina. The company said it has started delivering food to dozens of households that opted for its services. Many food delivery firms are gearing up to take the aerial route to serve their customers. This is because it saves time and those in charge of delivery don't have to negotiate traffic in busy neighbourhoods. Also, it is cheaper logistically.

This service in Holly Springs is one of nine such programmes being tested by US authorities before allowing commercial drone services.

For Flytrex, Holly Springs is the third area of operation in the US state. They already deliver groceries, household items, and food in two more towns. Flytrex is reportedly planning to expand its services further.

Flytrex CEO Yariv Bash said that the company would like to demonstrate the benefits of drone delivery to more people in North Carolina. “We are soaring into a new age in which smart cities harness the immense power of drones to maximize efficiency and feed consumers' growing appetite for on-demand deliveries — all while reducing our carbon footprint,” said Bash.

Seeing the delivery drones in their skies is making Holly Springs residents “excited” and they are feeling proud of embracing new innovations, said Mayor Dick Sears. Once the drone reaches the delivery point, the customer is alerted. The drone then lowers the food from a wire for the customer to pick it. Customers can also track the drone via the Flytrex app while it carries food to them.

In India, restaurant aggregator and food delivery service Swiggy has been testing drones for delivery. It has got a final clearance from the Ministry of Defence, Directorate General of Aviation, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to start the trials. Swiggy's drone delivery partner ANRA Technologies first tested the service in June this year and trials have been underway since. The service is likely to cater to food and medical packages initially.

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Swiggy, Flytrex, Drone, Drone Delivery, Food Delivery
Dark Web Sweep: Police Arrest 150 in Joint US-Europe Operation
TikTok Tells US Lawmakers It Does Not Give Information to China's Government

Related Stories

Drone Food Delivery: North Carolina Company Takes the Aerial Route to Serve Customers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Xperia Pro-I With 1-Inch Exmor RS CMOS Sensor Launched: All the Details
  2. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  3. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  4. Elon Musk Reveals Reason Behind Supporting Dogecoin
  5. WhatsApp iOS Chat Transfer Feature Comes to More Android Devices
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Tesla Could Accept Cryptocurrency Payments Again: SEC Filing
  8. NASA Detects Signs of First Planet Outside Milky Way Galaxy
  9. Moto Watch 100 Specifications Surface Online: All You Need to Know
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Diwali Offers: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Taiwan Expo India Kicks Off Second Online Edition With Nearly 100 Brands
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro Design, Specifications Teased; General Manager Lu Weibing Confirms Future Launch Plans
  3. Drone Food Delivery: North Carolina Company Takes the Aerial Route to Serve Customers
  4. Google, MeitY Announce Appscale Academy Programme to Help Indian Startups Build Apps for Global Audience
  5. Pegasus Snoopgate: Supreme Court Appoints Expert Committee to Inquire Into Surveillance Row
  6. VR Diploma: IIT Madras to Start Virtual Reality Course in 2022
  7. Snapchat Now Has 100 Million Monthly Users in India, Snap Co-Founder Announces
  8. Infinix Smart 6 With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Tesla Could Accept Cryptocurrency Payments Again, US SEC Filing Reveals
  10. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Spearhead Digital Transformation: Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com