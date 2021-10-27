Food delivery by drones is now picking up steam in the US. Drone delivery company Flytrex has announced that it is expanding services to newer areas. It recently launched its drone delivery service to Holly Springs, a small town of 25,000 residents, in North Carolina. The company said it has started delivering food to dozens of households that opted for its services. Many food delivery firms are gearing up to take the aerial route to serve their customers. This is because it saves time and those in charge of delivery don't have to negotiate traffic in busy neighbourhoods. Also, it is cheaper logistically.

This service in Holly Springs is one of nine such programmes being tested by US authorities before allowing commercial drone services.

For Flytrex, Holly Springs is the third area of operation in the US state. They already deliver groceries, household items, and food in two more towns. Flytrex is reportedly planning to expand its services further.

Flytrex CEO Yariv Bash said that the company would like to demonstrate the benefits of drone delivery to more people in North Carolina. “We are soaring into a new age in which smart cities harness the immense power of drones to maximize efficiency and feed consumers' growing appetite for on-demand deliveries — all while reducing our carbon footprint,” said Bash.

Seeing the delivery drones in their skies is making Holly Springs residents “excited” and they are feeling proud of embracing new innovations, said Mayor Dick Sears. Once the drone reaches the delivery point, the customer is alerted. The drone then lowers the food from a wire for the customer to pick it. Customers can also track the drone via the Flytrex app while it carries food to them.

In India, restaurant aggregator and food delivery service Swiggy has been testing drones for delivery. It has got a final clearance from the Ministry of Defence, Directorate General of Aviation, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to start the trials. Swiggy's drone delivery partner ANRA Technologies first tested the service in June this year and trials have been underway since. The service is likely to cater to food and medical packages initially.