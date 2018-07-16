With the aim of creating awareness about rising air pollution levels, technology major Dell on Sunday organised an experimental event in collaboration with tech startup Chakr Innovation which converts diesel soot into ink (POINK) through their retro-fit emission control device for diesel generators.

The technology from Chakr Innovation can capture over 90 percent of the particulate matter emissions from the exhaust of diesel generators without causing any adverse impact on the diesel engine.

"We support inventions which solve larger problems and are glad to partner with Chakr Innovation to address the issue of rising levels of air pollution in the city and initiate a positive dialogue around the issue," said Rajeev Kapoor, India Vice President and CSR Champion, Dell.

The event saw popular cartoonist N. Ponappa sketching live cartoons depicting the harmful impact of diesel emissions on our health and budding designer Tahera Peeran showcasing her stunning collection curated with khadi fabric and POINK to encourage the audience to use recycled products and adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle.

"Our aim is to curb air pollution by recycling it. Our product, Chakr Shield helps in reducing air pollution by converting diesel soot from generators into inks and paints which can be safely reused," said Kushagra Srivastava, CEO, Chakr Innovation.

"It's encouraging to see that Dell has been using POINK for packaging and printing products at its manufacturing facility in India. We hope to amplify the partnership to capture the air pollution at its source and create a beautiful and greener tomorrow for everyone around us," Srivastava added.