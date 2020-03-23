Technology News
loading

COVID-19 Outbreak: Xiaomi to Donate Lakhs of N95 Masks Across Delhi, Punjab

Xiaomi will also donate hazmat suits to doctors at government hospitals like AIIMS.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 23 March 2020 17:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
COVID-19 Outbreak: Xiaomi to Donate Lakhs of N95 Masks Across Delhi, Punjab
Highlights
  • Xiaomi on Monday announced it will donate lakhs of N95 masks
  • These masks will be distributed in Delhi, Punjab, and Karnataka
  • Xiaomi will also donate hazmat suits to doctors at government hospitals

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Monday announced it will donate lakhs of N95 masks and protective suits in India amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. According to Manu Jain, Global Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, these masks will be distributed in states like Delhi, Punjab, and Karnataka.

The handset maker will also donate hazmat suits to doctors at government hospitals like AIIMS.

"At Xiaomi India, we've taken several measures of precaution such as curtailing business travel and external meeri, ensuring employees and all partners wear masks in public and keep their hands clean and sanitised," Jain added.

According to the handset maker, each facility such as corporate office, warehouse, service centre, Mi Home and manufacturing plant will abide by the lockdown orders issued by the state and UTs.

"Across all Mi Homes, we have activated ‘Delivery on Call' service which allows users to call up their closest Mi Home and order their favorite smartphone for home delivery. All Mi Home staff also wears masks at all times and keeps their hands sanitised for walk-in customers," noted Jain.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, COVID 19, N95 Mask
Vivo S6 5G Official Poster Reveals Oreo-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup
Popular Apps, Websites for Children to Learn – Even Enjoy– While Under Coronavirus Lockdown

Related Stories

COVID-19 Outbreak: Xiaomi to Donate Lakhs of N95 Masks Across Delhi, Punjab
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9S Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, More
  2. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  3. Home Internet Suddenly Slow? Try These Steps Before Upgrading
  4. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  5. Vivo V19 May Now Launch on April 3 in India
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Should Hotstar, Netflix, Others Lower Video Quality for Everyone?
  8. Redmi K30 Pro Launching on March 24: Everything We Know So Far
  9. Xiaomi Will Launch a New Redmi TV Model Tomorrow
  10. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. COVID-19 Outbreak: Xiaomi to Donate Lakhs of N95 Masks Across Delhi, Punjab
  2. Vivo S6 5G Official Poster Reveals Oreo-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup
  3. Realme 3, Realme 3i Start Receiving Wi-Fi Calling Support on Airtel and Jio With Latest Update
  4. Apple 'Acknowledges' Personal Hotspot Issues in iOS 13, iPadOS 13
  5. Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Work From Home' Triggers Demand Jump for Chips, Laptops, Network Goods
  6. New Redmi TV Model Set to Launch Alongside Redmi K30 Pro on March 24
  7. Poco X2 Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart: Check Price, Specifications
  8. JioFi Password Change via Website and MyJio App: Here's Are The Steps
  9. Fixed Broadband Download Speeds Increased This Month Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Ookla
  10. Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+: All We Know So Far, Including Expected Pricing, Specifications, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.