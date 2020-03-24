Technology News
Coronavirus: Vivo to Donate N95, Surgical Masks in India

Vivo has also rescheduled the launch of its upcoming mid-range smartphone - Vivo V19.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 24 March 2020 17:22 IST
Vivo has also rescheduled the launch of Vivo V19

Vivo has also rescheduled the launch of Vivo V19

Highlights
  • Company to focus time and resources towards COVID-19 relief efforts
  • Vivo says it has suspended all new product launches
  • Xiaomi announced that it will donate lakhs of N95 masks as well

Chinese handset maker Vivo on Tuesday said it is in touch with the government authorities to ascertain the need of essential supplies and will donate N95 masks in India amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We are in touch with government authorities to ascertain the need of essential supplies and will be working closely with them over the next few weeks to help whatever we can.

"As a first step we are in the process of procuring and donating surgical and N95 masks for doctors and healthcare workers," Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy at Vivo India, said in a statement.

Additionally, the company has also rescheduled the launch of its upcoming mid-range smartphone -- Vivo V19 -- with a dual-camera punch-hole and quad-camera system.

"During these tough times, the well-being of our customers, partners, employees, and fellow citizens is our number one priority. Hence, we have decided to suspend all our new product launches starting from V19, while we fight this crisis and focus our time and resources towards COVID-19 relief efforts," Marya informed.

Earlier, Xiaomi announced that it will donate lakhs of N95 masks and protective suits in India.

