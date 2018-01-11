Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

CES 2018 Saw a Brief Power Outage on Wednesday Thanks to Heavy Rains in Las Vegas

 
11 January 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
CES 2018 Saw a Brief Power Outage on Wednesday Thanks to Heavy Rains in Las Vegas

Highlights

  • Power went out at 11:15am local time at the LVCC
  • It was restored completely by 2:10pm, organisers said
  • Moisture from rains had caused a 'flash over' in a transformer

The digital economy's big annual trade show, CES, suffered a brief, disruptive plunge into darkness on Wednesday because of a power outage the show's organisers blamed on a glitch caused by heavy rains the day before in usually sunny Nevada.

The irony of a partial blackout at a trade show dedicated to the latest electronic technology did not escape social or industry media. "Lights out at CES 2018. Does anyone have a battery pack?" wrote Engadget, a technology news site.

Large swaths of the sprawling Las Vegas Convention Center lost power at about 11:15am local time, shutting down brightly lit company booths and darkening rooms used by hundreds of journalists covering CES. Emergency lights stayed on, and backup batteries kept wireless internet connections functioning.

CES organisers said power was restored within minutes to the convention centre's South Hall, where many gaming companies had exhibits. Other areas took longer. Power was fully restored at 2:10pm, CES said in a statement.

A preliminary assessment found that moisture from heavy rains on Tuesday had caused a "flashover" in one of the convention centre's transformers, it said.

Power and rain are not the only challenges CES has faced this year. A central theme of this year's show is "Smart Cities," and automakers and other companies have used elaborate virtual reality displays of tree-lined streets with smooth flowing traffic to promote technology and investments aimed at relieving urban congestion.

On Las Vegas' physical streets, traffic crawled on Tuesday as thousands of CES attendees shuttled between hotels and conference venues in heavy rain. Long lines formed at the convention centre for cabs. Ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft could not pick up passengers at the convention centre but operated from parking lots a block or more away.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

For the biggest CES 2018 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: CES, CES 2018, Las Vegas, Power Outage, US
Honor 9 Lite India Launch Confirmed, Will Be a Flipkart-Exclusive
CES 2018 Saw a Brief Power Outage on Wednesday Thanks to Heavy Rains in Las Vegas
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Takes on New Jio Rs. 398 Recharge With Its Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan
  2. Redmi 5A India Sales Cross 1 Million Units Within a Month, Says Xiaomi
  3. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India
  4. Galaxy S9 Launch Set for MWC 2018, Confirms Samsung Mobile Chief
  5. Aadhaar Virtual ID, Limited KYC Introduced to Address Privacy Concerns
  6. Nokia 1 May Have Been Spotted in Newly Leaked Photos
  7. Honor 9 Lite With Four-Cameras, Glass Unibody to Launch in India Soon
  8. WhatsApp Flaw Can Let Anyone Add Themselves to Group Chats: Researchers
  9. Sony Launches 4K HDR OLED, LCD TVs With Android TV and Google Assistant
  10. Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Get Limited Period Discounts and Cashbacks in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.