CBSE Developing IT System to Help Schools Tabulate Class 12 Board Exam Results

Class 12 board exams 2021 were cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a ''Policy for Tabulation of Marks" has been issued for schools.

By ANI | Updated: 19 June 2021 10:39 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

The new IT system aims to ease calculation work

Highlights
  • The new IT system aims to ease calculation work
  • It will also reduce time and address other hassles
  • It will pre-populate marks of Class X of the students passed from CBSE

An IT system is being developed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to assist schools in the preparation of class 12 results, after this year's board exams were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While a "Policy for Tabulation of Marks for Class-XII Board Examinations 2021" has already been issued, the new system aims to ease calculation work, reduce time and address other hassles.

"This system will also pre-populate marks of class X of the students passed from CBSE. Efforts will also be made to take other boards' class X results data," an official statement said.

It further added that the CBSE would continuously communicate with all the schools to ensure that results are prepared by schools without problems.

The CBSE will also establish a help desk to assist schools in preparation of result for both class X and class XII from next week.

It further noted that schools will have to provide class X theory marks for only those students who passed class X from other boards and class XI final theory marks should also be kept ready in soft form.

"Similarly, class XII proposed final theory marks based on unit tests, mid-terms and pre-boards should also be kept ready by the schools," it said, adding that a portal would soon be made available for updating of information about class X roll number board and year.

On June 1, the CBSE board class XII examinations were cancelled in light of ''uncertain conditions due to COVID''.

On April 14, board exams for class 10th and 12th exams have been postponed, said the Union Ministry of Education on Wednesday after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier on Thursday, the CBSE said it will evaluate class 12 students for theory based on 30 per cent marks from class 10 board, 30 per cent from class 11 and 40 per cent from marks based on the performance in the unit, the midterm, and pre-board tests.

Marks obtained by class 12 students in practical and internal assessment on an actual basis as uploaded by schools on CBSE Portal will be also considered in deciding final results.

