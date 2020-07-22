Borosil has launched an ultra-violet (UV) disinfection product, namely Borosil Suraksha that claims to disinfect 99.9 percent germs and other pathogens present on the surface of daily goods and groceries. The Mumbai-based consumer products brand has indicated that the UV-C disinfection box, Suraksha (Hindi for security) helps in minimising the risk of communicable diseases from daily essentials, especially amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Users can disinfect objects such as smartphones, masks, medical equipment, wallets, currency notes, watches, and groceries. Borosil claims that "small objects" can be sanitised in two minutes while "large objects" take up to eight minutes.

The Borosil Suraksha carries a price tag of Rs. 11,990. Users in India can purchase the product for an introductory price of Rs. 9,999 from Borosil website.

Borosil Suraksha features

Borosil has stated that the Suraksha is designed for all disinfection needs of a household and office. It comes with a capacity of 22 litres to "effectively sterilise" daily household and office essentials. The product features four UV-C lamps to deliver 360-degree exposure for 100 percent surface coverage. The UV lamps are provided by Philips and said to last for up to 11,000 hours (roughly 458 days).

Borosil has added that the UV-C light inside Suraksha box produces electromagnetic energy and "impacts the DNA of microorganisms like viruses which destroys their ability to reproduce and thus makes them inactive." The product comes at a time when people around the world are advised to sanitise contact surfaces and products as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Suraksha's leakage-proof design keeps the UV rays safely within the chamber. The product shuts off automatically on opening, thus further reducing the chances of exposure to the human body. Users can also use the Borosil product to sanitise groceries.

"Research has proven that exposure to UV-C light has a positive impact on fruits, vegetables, and other food products," the company said in a statement.

It is also added that N95 masks should not be kept inside the box for more than two minutes as it may lose its filtering efficiency. The Borosil also advises not to use the product empty, and keep it switched off otherwise. The Borosil Suraksha comes with a 1.75-metre power cable.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.