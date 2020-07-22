Technology News
loading

Borosil Suraksha UV Disinfection Box Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 11,990

Borosil Suraksha can disinfect daily essentials such as smartphones, masks, currency notes, and groceries.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 22 July 2020 16:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Borosil Suraksha UV Disinfection Box Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 11,990

Borosil Suraksha can sanitise small objects in two minutes

Highlights
  • Borosil Suraksha comes with a 1.75-metre power cable
  • It features four UV-C lamps for 360-degree exposure
  • The UV-C lights automatically switches off when the box is opened

Borosil has launched an ultra-violet (UV) disinfection product, namely Borosil Suraksha that claims to disinfect 99.9 percent germs and other pathogens present on the surface of daily goods and groceries. The Mumbai-based consumer products brand has indicated that the UV-C disinfection box, Suraksha (Hindi for security) helps in minimising the risk of communicable diseases from daily essentials, especially amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Users can disinfect objects such as smartphones, masks, medical equipment, wallets, currency notes, watches, and groceries. Borosil claims that "small objects" can be sanitised in two minutes while "large objects" take up to eight minutes.

The Borosil Suraksha carries a price tag of Rs. 11,990. Users in India can purchase the product for an introductory price of Rs. 9,999 from Borosil website.

Borosil Suraksha features

Borosil has stated that the Suraksha is designed for all disinfection needs of a household and office. It comes with a capacity of 22 litres to "effectively sterilise" daily household and office essentials. The product features four UV-C lamps to deliver 360-degree exposure for 100 percent surface coverage. The UV lamps are provided by Philips and said to last for up to 11,000 hours (roughly 458 days).

Borosil has added that the UV-C light inside Suraksha box produces electromagnetic energy and "impacts the DNA of microorganisms like viruses which destroys their ability to reproduce and thus makes them inactive." The product comes at a time when people around the world are advised to sanitise contact surfaces and products as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Suraksha's leakage-proof design keeps the UV rays safely within the chamber. The product shuts off automatically on opening, thus further reducing the chances of exposure to the human body. Users can also use the Borosil product to sanitise groceries.

"Research has proven that exposure to UV-C light has a positive impact on fruits, vegetables, and other food products," the company said in a statement.

It is also added that N95 masks should not be kept inside the box for more than two minutes as it may lose its filtering efficiency. The Borosil also advises not to use the product empty, and keep it switched off otherwise. The Borosil Suraksha comes with a 1.75-metre power cable.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Borosil, Borosil Suraksha, Borosil Suraksha price in India, Borosil Suraksha features, UV lights, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
TikTok Parent ByteDance to Invest in Educational Technology, Says Senior Executive
San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Preview: Dates, Times, and Live Streams for the Biggest Panels
Borosil Suraksha UV Disinfection Box Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 11,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Goes on Sale in India Starting August 4: 10 Points
  2. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earphones to Launch in India in August: Sources
  3. OnePlus Nord Debuts With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Up to 12GB RAM
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31s May Come With Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  5. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. Asus ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  7. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface on YouTube Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi Note 10 Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmark Site
  9. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Budget Smartphone With 3,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Tata Sky Replaces Annual Hindi Value Pack With a New Option: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. E-Commerce Listings Must Display Country of Origin on Imported Products: Centre to Delhi High Court
  2. NPCI Launches UPI AutoPay Feature to Enable Auto-Debit of Recurring Payments
  3. Borosil Suraksha UV Disinfection Box Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 11,990
  4. TikTok Parent ByteDance to Invest in Educational Technology, Says Senior Executive
  5. Poco C3 Appears in Bluetooth SIG Listing, May Be Rebranded Version of Redmi 9C
  6. PUBG Mobile Lite Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary, Gets 0.18.0 Update With New Map Areas, Guns, and More
  7. AMD Ryzen 4000G, Ryzen Pro 4000G, Athlon 3000G APUs Announced for Pre-Built Desktop PCs
  8. Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 Soundbar Launched in India
  9. Nokia TV Box with Android TV 9.0 Launching in India in August via Flipkart: Report
  10. Chinese Cybercriminals Targeted COVID-19 Vaccine Research, Hacked Several Firms, Defence Contractors: US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com