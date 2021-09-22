Technology News
loading

Bill Gates' Green Tech Fund Bets on Silicon Valley Farming Robots

Iron Ox uses robots that consume 90 percent less water than traditional farms..

By Reuters | Updated: 22 September 2021 16:18 IST
Bill Gates' Green Tech Fund Bets on Silicon Valley Farming Robots

Iron Ox's funding round was led by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures

Highlights
  • A self-driving robot named Grover moves pallets of Genovese Basil
  • Agriculture plays an important role in California's economy
  • Iron Ox grows Thai basil and strawberries

Iron Ox, a Silicon Valley startup that believes robots can grow produce more sustainably, said it raised $50 million (roughly Rs. 370 crores) in a funding round led by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Iron Ox uses robots that are integrated with a hydroponic system consuming 90 percent less water than traditional farms, said CEO Brandon Alexander.

The company is putting that system to work at a 10,000-square foot (930 square metre) greenhouse in Gilroy, California, where a self-driving robot named Grover moves pallets of Genovese Basil and a robotic arm system lifts the pallets for inspection. Sensors check the water for nitrogen and acidity levels for healthy growth.

"Then they say, 'What is missing? What does that plant need that we're not giving it'," Alexander said. Any water not used can be pumped back into the system to be reused later.

Agriculture plays an important role in California's economy, but water usage is increasingly in the spotlight. The last major drought in 2012-2017 cut irrigation for farmers, forced strict household conservation measures and stoked deadly wildfires.

Iron Ox grows Thai basil and strawberries and is working on cilantro, parsley, and tomatoes. The company is also building a new 535,000-square-foot greenhouse in Lockhart, Texas, 30 miles (48km) south of Austin.

Alexander said hydroponics - saving water by growing plants without soil - is just one piece of the puzzle for future farming.

"To really eliminate waste, to really get to that next level of sustainability and impact, we have to rethink the entire grow process," he said.

The funding round included investors from Crosslink Capital, R7 Partners, and Pathbreaker Ventures, among others. Iron Ox declined to comment on its valuation.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bill Gates, Iron Ox, Microsoft
Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Bill Gates' Green Tech Fund Bets on Silicon Valley Farming Robots
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  2. Redmi Smart TV 32, Smart TV 43 With Dolby Audio, Android TV 11 Arrive in India
  3. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, Intel and AMD Variants Debuts
  4. From Rs. 6 Lakhs to Rs. 216 Crores, Bitcoin Wallet Wakes Up After 9 Years
  5. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  6. Motorola TV, Moto Tab 8 to Launch in India on October 1: Report
  7. Realme GT Neo 2 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch: Details Here
  8. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live on October 7
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix, Roald Dahl Story Company Join Hands to Bring Iconic Classics in 'Creative New Ways'
  2. Flipkart Xtra Launched to Onboard Individuals as Delivery Executives Ahead of Big Billion Days Sale
  3. Infosys to Develop Quantum Computing Capabilities on Amazon Web Services, Will Use Amazon Braket
  4. Itel A26 Budget Smartphone With Face Unlock Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Bill Gates' Green Tech Fund Bets on Silicon Valley Farming Robots
  6. NFT-Based Splinterlands Is Now the Most Widely Played Blockchain Game by Daily User Count
  7. Cryptocurrency Trade Taxation in India: Finance Ministry Reportedly Forms Committee to Examine Scope
  8. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch With Google's Wear OS, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India
  10. Slack Rolls Out Clips Feature That Allows Users to Record and Send Short Video, Audio Messages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com