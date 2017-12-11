Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple's Jony Ive Returns to Day-to-Day Management of the Company's Design Teams

 
11 December 2017
Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive is returning to day-to-day management of the company's design teams after handing off managerial duties two years ago to focus on other projects, Apple told Reuters on Friday.

Ive, who had led Apple's design teams since 1996, was behind many of the company's most iconic designs, from early iMacs that came in translucent jelly-bean colours to the first iPhone.

In 2015, Ive was named chief design officer, reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook. He then handed off some administrative duties to Apple design executives Alan Dye and Richard Howarth to focus on broader efforts like Apple's retail stores and new "spaceship" campus in Cupertino, Apple Park.

Dye and Howarth will now report to Ive once again.

"With the completion of Apple Park, Apple's design leaders and teams are again reporting directly to Jony Ive, who remains focused purely on design," Apple spokeswoman Amy Bessette told Reuters.

Bloomberg reported the move earlier.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Further reading: Apple, Jony Ive, Mobiles, Tim Cook
