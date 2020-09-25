Technology News
loading

Apple Tax Case: EU Appeals Bloc Court's Rejection of Case

The decision by the EU's lower court now goes to the top European Court of Justice, with a decision expected no earlier than 2021.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 25 September 2020 18:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Tax Case: EU Appeals Bloc Court's Rejection of Case

In statement, Apple said it will "review the Commission's appeal when we receive it"

Highlights
  • Apple and Ireland challenged the order
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook slammed at the time
  • EU officials argued that constituted illegal "state aid" by Ireland

The EU on Friday appealed a major setback at a European court that annulled a Brussels order that Apple repay Ireland EUR 13 billion (roughly Rs. 1,11,435 crores) in back taxes.

The commission "respectfully considers that in its judgment the General Court has made a number of errors of law," Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition commissioner, said in a statement.

The decision by the EU's lower court now goes to the top European Court of Justice, with a decision expected no earlier than 2021.

The commission's historic order that Ireland recoup taxes from Apple was delivered in August 2016 by Vestager in a shock decision that put Europe on the map as a scourge of Silicon Valley.

The iPhone-maker and Ireland challenged the order, which Apple CEO Tim Cook slammed at the time.

In a statement, Apple said it will "review the Commission's appeal when we receive it."

"However, it will not alter the factual conclusions of the General Court, which prove that we have always abided by the law in Ireland, as we do everywhere we operate," it said.

The EU in 2016 accused Ireland of allowing Apple to park revenue earned in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India and sparing it almost any taxation.

Brussels said this gave Apple an advantage over other companies, allowing it to avoid Irish taxes between 2003 and 2014 of around EUR 13 billion.

EU officials argued that constituted illegal "state aid" by Ireland.

"If member states give certain multinational companies tax advantages not available to their rivals, this harms fair competition in the European Union in breach of State aid rules," Vestager said.

"There's more work ahead, including to make sure that all businesses, including digital ones, pay their fair share of tax where it is rightfully due."

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, EU, Ireland, Apple Tax Case
Apple Mask Unboxing Offers Closer Look at Face Masks Designed by People Behind iPhone
Canon EOS C70 With CMOS DGO Sensor, RF Lens Mount Launched, Mount Adapter EF EOS R 0.71x Debuts As Well

Related Stories

Apple Tax Case: EU Appeals Bloc Court's Rejection of Case
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8
  2. Amazon Launches New Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite in India
  3. Realme’s First Phone to Run Realme UI 2.0 Out of the Box Coming Soon
  4. Vivo V20 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Debuts
  5. Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Display Launched in India
  6. Realme Narzo 20 Review
  7. Vi Offering 1GB Free Data for 7 Days to Select Users
  8. 'Mi Watch Lite' aka 'Redmi Watch' Allegedly Spotted on Certification Site
  9. Nokia 7.3 Leaked Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Sensor
  10. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A72 Will be Company’s First Penta-Camera Phone: Report
  2. OnePlus 8T Battery Specifications Confirmed, Warp Charge 65 Announced Ahead of October 14 Launch
  3. Realme SLED 4K Smart TV With 55-Inch Screen Size Launching in India Soon
  4. Canon EOS C70 With CMOS DGO Sensor, RF Lens Mount Launched, Mount Adapter EF EOS R 0.71x Debuts As Well
  5. Apple Tax Case: EU Appeals Bloc Court's Rejection of Case
  6. US DoJ Asks Judge to Allow WeChat Ban on US App Stores
  7. Apple Mask Unboxing Offers Closer Look at Face Masks Designed by People Behind iPhone
  8. LinkedIn Introduces Stories, Video Chats, Other New Features
  9. Thailand Takes First Legal Action Against Facebook, Twitter Over Content
  10. Tesla Ransomware Plot: Russian Man Pleads Not Guilty to Foiled Attack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com