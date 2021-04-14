Technology News
loading

Apple Backs Far-Reaching Emissions Disclosure Rules for Companies

The US SEC last month said it will seek input on how companies might report on their greenhouse gas emissions and other climate factors.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 April 2021 12:15 IST
Apple Backs Far-Reaching Emissions Disclosure Rules for Companies

Apple believes SEC should issue rules to require companies to disclose third-party emissions information

Highlights
  • SEC will seek input on how companies might report on greenhouse emissions
  • Term "value chain" would appear to refer to so-called Scope 3 emissions
  • Investors pour money into funds using environmental factor to pick stocks

Apple on Tuesday called for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to require companies to disclose emissions including from their "value chain," according to a Tweet from Apple Vice President Lisa Jackson.

The comments marked the most specific prescription to date from a large public company about what disclosures are needed, said Veena Ramani, senior program director for Ceres, a Boston-based climate advocacy group.

The SEC last month said it will seek input on how companies might report on their greenhouse gas emissions and other climate factors.

Investors have poured money into funds that use environmental, social and governance factors to pick stocks, but a lack of common standards has made it hard to compare issuers' operations.

In her Tweet,  Apple's Jackson, a former US environmental regulator, said Apple "believes that the SEC should issue rules to require that companies disclose third-party-audited emissions information to the public, covering all scopes of emissions, direct and indirect, and the value chain."

The term "value chain" would appear to refer to so-called Scope 3 emissions that result from the use of a company's products by other parties. Calls to publish the data can be controversial.

In reporting its Scope 3 emissions in January for the first time, ExxonMobil wrote that the data "is less certain and less consistent because it includes the indirect emissions resulting from the consumption and use of a company's products occurring outside of its control."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, SEC
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Backs Far-Reaching Emissions Disclosure Rules for Companies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  2. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  3. Realme Q Series Teased to Offer Balance of Price and Performance
  4. LG 48CX 48-inch Ultra-HD HDR Smart OLED TV Review
  5. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R Sale Starts Today for Prime, Red Cable Club Members
  6. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  7. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  8. How to Download Voter ID Card Online
  9. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  10. Apple Event to Be Held on April 20, Next-Gen iPad Pro May Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED With ScreenPad Plus Secondary Display Launched in India
  2. Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  3. OnePlus Watch First Sale on April 21 for Red Cable Club Members, Open Sale From April 22
  4. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Leaks Tip Price, Amazon India Availability Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo V21 5G Expected to Launch in India Soon Thanks to BIS Certification Spotting
  6. iQoo 7 Series Launching in India on April 26, Vivo Sub-Brand Confirms
  7. Apple Backs Far-Reaching Emissions Disclosure Rules for Companies
  8. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  9. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo A35 With 6.52-Inch 60Hz Display, 4,320mAh Battery, and Triple Rear Cameras Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com