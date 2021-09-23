Technology News
loading

Apple to Pay One-Time Bonuses of Up to $1,000 to Store Employees: Report

Apple will pay new employees hired for the holiday shopping season a bonus of $200 (roughly Rs. 14,730).

By Reuters | Updated: 23 September 2021 11:44 IST
Apple to Pay One-Time Bonuses of Up to $1,000 to Store Employees: Report

The bonuses will also be handed out to AppleCare and online sales staff

Highlights
  • Apple is expanding its retail operations
  • The iPhone maker has blacklisted Fortnite from its App Store
  • Apple and Epic Games have been locked in legal dispute since August 2020

Apple will pay one-time bonuses of as much as $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,710 crores) to store employees next month, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company will give out $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,710 crores) to retail staff hired before March 31, while those who joined later will get $500 (roughly Rs. 36,840), the report said.

New employees for the holiday shopping season will receive $200 (roughly Rs. 14,730) and bonuses will also be handed out to AppleCare and online sales staff, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company's retail chief told Reuters in June that Apple was expanding its retail operations, betting that a combination of strategies developed before and during COVID-19 will make its stores more popular than ever. 

In other Apple-related news, the iPhone maker has blacklisted Fortnite from its App Store for several years until all the court appeals are done, Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney said on Wednesday.

Epic Games' opening brief in its appeal to the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is due December 12, according to a court filing and Apple's reply is due by January 20, 2022. The full appeal process could take years.

Sweeney took to Twitter on Wednesday, calling out Apple's move and said the company will continue to fight the tech giant.

"This is another extraordinary anticompetitive move by Apple, demonstrating their power to reshape markets and choose winners and losers," Sweeney said on Twitter.

The two companies have been locked in a legal dispute since August last year when the game maker tried to get around Apple's 30 percent fee on some in-app purchases on the App Store by launching its own in-app payment system.

The US tech giant is facing a raft of other legal and regulatory challenges to rules it forces game makers to follow, including the closely watched antitrust lawsuit brought by Epic Games.

Apple confirmed the authenticity of the letter that Sweeney shared, but declined to comment further. Apple has not yet said whether it will ask for the injunction to be paused pending the appeal process.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, AppleCare, iPhone
Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer to Step Down, Will Become Company's First Senior Fellow in 2022
Xiaomi Says Its Devices Do Not Censor Users Following Lithuania Report

Related Stories

Apple to Pay One-Time Bonuses of Up to $1,000 to Store Employees: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  2. Fantastic Beasts 3 Title Revealed, Release Date Moved Up Three Months
  3. Microsoft Launches Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2
  4. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  5. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, Intel and AMD Variants Debuts
  6. Cryptocurrency Incomes to Be Taxed? Finance Ministry to Reportedly Examine
  7. Poco Teases Launch of New C-Series Phone in India on September 30
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live on October 7
  10. Redmi 9 Activ Launched in India, Sale Starting Tomorrow
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Says It's Relaxing Marijuana Policy To 'Become Earth's Best Employer'
  2. Poco C Series Launch in India Teased for September 30, Poco C4 Speculated
  3. YouTube Testing Offline Video Downloads on Desktop Browser for Premium Accounts: How to Enable
  4. Cryptocurrency: Price Drop Makes Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Add Over 700 Coins in 2 Days
  5. Facebook Explains Content It Demotes in News Feed in Bid for Transparency
  6. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple's 'Pro-Competition' Claim Mocked by Australia's Commonwealth Bank Over Control of Payments
  8. Robinhood Says It Will Start Testing Crypto Wallets From October
  9. NASA Robots Compete in DARPA's Subterranean Challenge Finals for Chance to Win $2 Million
  10. Google Files Writ With Delhi High Court Against CCI After 'Leak' of Confidential Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com