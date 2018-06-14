Months after Apple Park came in the headlines for causing some trouble for several employees due to its crystal-clear glass walls, the corporate headquarters of the iPhone maker was now revealed to have standing desks for all employees, letting them easily switch between sitting and standing. CEO Tim Cook disclosed the new development in a recent media interview. The executive at the Apple Watch launch back in February 2015 had highlighted sitting as the "new cancer". Notably, the Apple Watch already has a Stand goal to let users stand up and move around for at least one minute every hour in a 12-hour period, to stay fit.

Cook in an interview with Carlyle Group's David Rubenstein revealed that Apple Park features 100 percent standing desks to let employees switch between standing and sitting while doing their work. "We have given all of our employees, 100 percent, standing desks," he said. "If you can stand for a while, then sit, and so on and so forth, it's much better for your lifestyle."

As Business Insider notes, Cook at the launch of the original Apple Watch model in 2015 had cited doctors who say that "sitting is the new cancer". "If I sit for too long, it will actually tap me on the wrist to remind me to get up and move, because a lot of doctors think sitting is the new cancer," the 57-year-old executive had said while elaborating the Stand goal feature of the Apple Watch.

It is believed that the standing desks are accompanied by Vitra chairs. As per a recent report by FastCo, Apple has ordered as many as 12,000 chairs. Unlike the Aeron chairs that are quite widely available at large organisations, Vitra chairs aren't popular among tech companies as they aren't specifically aimed at offering a day-long comfort. These chairs are instead said to be designed to help employees sit in intervals - in the midst of attending meetings and conference calls.

Standing desks or chairs aren't the only key features of Apple Park that is spread across 2.8-million-square-foot circular area. The serene office space, which appears as a large glass spaceship, has a 100,000-square-foot fitness centre and Steve Jobs theatre. In March, the glass construction of the office was found to have caused some trouble as multiple employees had collided with the glass panels available across the venue. The company eventually fixed the issue by placing additional rectangular stickers on the glass panes in the building.