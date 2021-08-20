Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • Apple Delays Office Return to at Least January Due to Surge in COVID 19 Cases, Internal Memo Shows

Apple Delays Office Return to at Least January Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Internal Memo Shows

Apple told staff it would confirm the re-opening timeline one month before employees are required to return to the office.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg | Updated: 20 August 2021 17:14 IST
Apple Delays Office Return to at Least January Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Internal Memo Shows

Apple recently launched a program to let some retail staff work from home by assisting people online

Highlights
  • Apple reinstated the mask policy last month after dropping it in June
  • Upon return, employees will be expected to work 3 days a week
  • Apple recently closed a retail store after many employees tested positive

Apple is delaying its return to corporate offices from October until January at the earliest because of surging COVID-19 cases and new variants, according to a memo sent to employees on Thursday.

The company told staff it would confirm the re-opening timeline one month before employees are required to return to the office. Apple had previously aimed to require all staff to return to corporate offices by early September before delaying that until October. When employees are required to return, they will be expected to work at the office at least three days a week — Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays — with remote work on Wednesday and Friday available.

The memo to staff, sent by human resources and retail head Deirdre O'Brien, added that the company does not currently expect to shutter its offices or retail stores. But she strongly encouraged staff to get vaccinated. The company is yet to require vaccinations or testing, though it is upping its testing program to as many as three at-home coronavirus tests per week. An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on the memo.

The iPhone maker in July became one of the first US tech giants to delay plans for a return to normality as COVID-19 and highly transmissible variants began to spread during the summer. Now, the emergence of the Delta variant around the world is forcing a rethink among America's largest corporations, even as infection rates are still about a quarter what they were at their peak.

After dropping its mask requirement in June, Apple reinstated the policy last month. The company also nixed a plan to reboot in-store classes after less than a day.

Earlier on Thursday, Apple closed a retail store in South Carolina after more than 20 employees either tested positive for or were exposed to COVID-19. The company has also reduced operating hours at some retail locations due, in part, to employees missing work because of the virus.

Apple is the latest corporation to delay its office return until 2022, following Lyft, Amazon and Facebook, among others. A January 2022 return would mean that Apple employees will have gone nearly two years without being required to enter corporate premises, since the start of the virus surge in the US in March 2020.

Apple recently launched a program to let some retail staff work from home by assisting people online. Its physical stores will play a critical role in the coming months as the company launches new iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Mac models.

Is HomePod mini the best smart speaker under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, COVID-19, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, Mac
Binance: Why Is the Cryptocurrency Giant Facing Pressure From Regulators?
Realme C21Y India Launch Date Set for August 23: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Delays Office Return to at Least January Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Internal Memo Shows
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 9RT Could Be Next T Series Phone; October Launch Tipped for India
  3. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  4. Mi TV 5X Confirmed to Launch on August 26 at Smarter Living Event
  5. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  6. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G Complete Specifications Tipped
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  8. Call of Duty: Vanguard Release Date, India Price, Trailer Revealed
  9. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone, Android Models
  10. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. FlickType iPhone Keyboard for the Blind Shutting Down, Developer Shares Highly Charged Twitter Thread
  2. Binance Tightens Anti-Money Laundering Checks After Regulatory Pressure
  3. Amazon Prime Video Now Lets You Change Profile Photo to Characters From Movies, Series: How to Change
  4. Samsung Now Live Online Shopping Platform Unveiled; Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 Displays Expensive to Repair
  5. Google, Amazon, Microsoft Deemed Too Big to Fail by Bank Regulators; Causes Worry
  6. Intel Plans to Source Chip Subcomponents From External Factories, Details TSMC Partnerships
  7. Redmi 10 Prime Teased by Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain, Could Launch Soon
  8. Nvidia Says Talks on $40-Billion Arm Deal Taking Longer Than Expected
  9. Realme C21Y India Launch Date Set for August 23: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Apple Delays Office Return to at Least January Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Internal Memo Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com