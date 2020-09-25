Apple has developed a self-designed mask for its employees in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Apple Mask is the first such product created in-house by the Cupertino giant for its own employees. It was recently unboxed on a popular YouTube channel, offering a first detailed look at the mask. It has three layers of filtration and comes with an option to join the ear loops behind the head. As per Apple, the mask has been designed by people who work on iPhones and iPads.

The video posted by popular YouTube channel Unbox Therapy shows the Apple Mask packaging in detail. Each pack comes with five sealed reusable masks. The YouTuber pointed out that the mask has a three-piece design that allows it to extend over the nose and a little under the chin. The strings appear to be stronger than what the regular surgical masks offer. Additionally, each mask comes with a clip that can be used to tie the mask behind your head for a more secure fit.

The video also mentions that each Apple Mask can be used up to five times (up to eight hours in each usage). It should also be washed every eight hours. Apple does not share a rating for the effectiveness of the Apple Mask but as the YouTuber points out, blowing through it does not allow the air to pass. Also, it makes you sound more muffled, indicating a secured fit.

Apple is offering another face protection, the ClearMask, to its employees. It is said to be the first FDA-cleared surgical mask that is completely transparent. It helps people with hearing impairments visually communicate without a hitch. The tech giant has collaborated with Washington-based Gallaudet University to develop the ClearMask. As of now, it is unclear if Apple plans on selling the Apple Mask, or the ClearMask, to general public.

