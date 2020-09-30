Technology News
loading

Apple Grants CEO Tim Cook First Major Stock Package Since 2011

Apple's move brings Cook's compensation timeline into line with other executives at the company.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 September 2020 10:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Grants CEO Tim Cook First Major Stock Package Since 2011

In October 2023, Cook will also be eligible to receive additional units based on performance

Highlights
  • Cook is in the ninth year of his 10-year grant from 2011
  • Apple's stock closed at $114.09 on Tuesday
  • Apple awarded a similar grant to Chief Operating Office Jeff Williams

Apple on Tuesday granted CEO Tim Cook 333,987 restricted stock units, with a possibility to earn as many as 667,974 more if he hits performance targets, in the executive's first stock grant since 2011.

“Tim has brought unparalleled innovation and focus to his role as CEO and demonstrated what it means to lead with values and integrity," Apple's board of directors said in a statement.

"For the first time in nearly a decade, we are awarding Tim a new stock grant that will vest over time in recognition of his outstanding leadership and with great optimism for Apple's future as he carries these efforts forward.”

Cook is in the ninth year of his 10-year grant from 2011. Each restricted stock unit conveys the right to one common share when it vests.

Apple's stock closed at $114.09 (roughly Rs. 8,400) on Tuesday, which puts the value of the units at $38.1 million (roughly Rs. 281 crores) at Tuesday's price. But they will be more valuable if Apple's stock price rises by the time they vest. One-third of the units will vest on April 1, 2023 with another third vesting in 2024 and the final third in 2025.

In October 2023, Cook will also be eligible to receive additional units based on performance. The target amount is 333,987 units, but the total could vary between none and double that amount based on Apple's relative total shareholder return from fiscal years 2021 through 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

Apple's move brings Cook's compensation timeline into line with other executives at the company. Apple on Tuesday also awarded a similar grant to Chief Operating Office Jeff Williams, who will receive 89,064 restricted stock units on the same terms as Cook, including the possibility of performance-based units.

Cook told Fortune magazine in 2015 that he plans to donate his wealth to charity.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Tim Cook, Apple CEO, Apple stocks

Related Stories

Apple Grants CEO Tim Cook First Major Stock Package Since 2011
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7i India Launch Set for October 7
  2. OnePlus Nord Series Getting a New Phone Soon
  3. Poco C3 Price in India Allegedly Tipped via Leaked Retail Box Images
  4. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Tipped to Launch on October 13
  5. Mi Watch Revolve With Heart Rate Variability Tracking Launched in India
  6. Oppo Reno 4F With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch on October 12
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21 Getting Full One UI 2.1 Updates: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy F41 to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  9. Realme Narzo 20 Pro Review
  10. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 With Secondary Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Grants CEO Tim Cook First Major Stock Package Since 2011
  2. Realme Narzo 20A to Go on Its First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications
  3. Lenovo Expands ThinkBook, ThinkPad Lineup with New Laptops
  4. Google Said to Be Set to Win EU Okay for Fitbit Deal With Fresh Concessions
  5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano With Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake Processors Launched
  6. NTT Launches $40-Billion Buyout of Wireless Unit Docomo
  7. Infinix Hot 10 Lite With MediaTek Helio A20 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus 8T Pro to Not Launch This Year, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M21 Start Receiving Full One UI 2.1 Updates: Report
  10. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 With Secondary Display, Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i9 Processor Launched in India: Price and Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com