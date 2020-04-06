Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • Apple Designing, Producing Face Shields to Protect US Health Workers From Coronavirus

Apple Designing, Producing Face Shields to Protect US Health Workers From Coronavirus

Each face shield takes less than two minutes to get assembled and is fully adjustable, revealed Apple CEO Tim Cook.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 April 2020 10:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Designing, Producing Face Shields to Protect US Health Workers From Coronavirus

Apple is currently working on medical gear for the US, though it does have plans to go beyond the US

Highlights
  • Apple has launched a company-wide effort to support health workers
  • Tim Cook revealed the company’s development in a video
  • Apple recently also released its COVID-19 app and website for the US

Apple has started designing and producing face shields for health workers, CEO Tim Cook revealed on early Monday. The Cupertino, California-based company is set to produce over a million face shields through its facilities per week. Alongside producing face shields, Apple is sourcing masks through its supply chain to support medical staff working to fight the coronavirus spread. The initial efforts by the iPhone maker are limited to the US market, however, Cook did suggest that there are plans to go beyond the US.

“We've launched a company-wide effort, bringing together product designers, engineering, operations, and packaging teams, and our suppliers, to design, produce, and ship face shields for health workers,” Cook said in the video tweeted through his official account.

He mentioned that the first shipment of face shields manufactured by Apple was delivered to Kaiser hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley last week. The manufacturing process and the materials for the shields are sourced from both the US and China.

“We plan to ship over one million by the end of this week, and over one million per week after that,” noted Cook.

He also added that each face shield takes less than two minutes to get assembled and is fully adjustable.

 

In addition to the face shields, Apple is working sourcing masks for health workers. Cook underlined that the number of masks that Apple was able to source through its supply chain already rose to over 20 million around the world. The company initially announced its donation of masks last month.

Apple is currently focussing on the US for its healthcare efforts. Nevertheless, the company would soon expand them to other markets.

“We are closely coordinating with medical professionals and government officials across the US to get these to where they're needed most urgently,” said Cook. “We hope to quickly expand distribution beyond the US.”

The coronavirus outbreak has affected Apple's business globally. The company's employees in many markets are working from home, while all its retail stores outside of China are closed due to the pandemic. It is also reportedly trying hard to prevent the delay of its launches due to the lockdown that has been imposed in several countries due to the COVID-19 spread.

In late March, Apple released its COVID-19 screening app and website to provide appropriate up-to-date guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for its users in the US. The company also doubled its China donations to help recover from the pandemic.

Aside from Apple, various other electronic firms and carmakers in the US are also shifting their production to fulfil the growing demands for healthcare equipment such as ventilators and safety gear including face masks and shields as well as hazmat suits.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Tim Cook, coronavirus, COVID 19
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory Is Dangerous Fake Nonsense, UK Says

Related Stories

Apple Designing, Producing Face Shields to Protect US Health Workers From Coronavirus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series Price Revealed, OnePlus 8 Pro Breaks 13 Display Records
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  3. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
  4. These Zoom Tips Will Instantly Make You a Video Calling Pro
  5. Aarogya Setu App Crosses 5 Million Installs in 3 Days
  6. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  7. Amazon Pantry Resumes Delivery of Essential Orders in Select Cities
  8. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  9. Sony Unveils WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones, WH-CH710N Headphones
  10. Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Designing, Producing Face Shields to Protect US Health Workers From Coronavirus
  2. 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory Is Dangerous Fake Nonsense, UK Says
  3. How One Silicon Valley Factory Keeps Running in the Age of Coronavirus
  4. Fake PM CARES Links Being Used to Dupe People, Maharashtra Cyber Police Officials Say
  5. Disney Delays Marvel Blockbusters but Hopes for Summer 'Mulan' Launch
  6. Quibi Launching Hollywood 'On the Go' Streaming in the US Amid Lockdown
  7. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Updates Bring March 2020 Android Security Patch, Improved Slow-Mo
  8. Amazon Said to Be in Contact With Coronavirus Test Makers as It Plans Pandemic Response
  9. Skype Introduces New ‘Meet Now’ Feature to Rival Zoom, Allows Quick Video Conference Calls
  10. Samsung Galaxy A21 Fresh 360-Degree Render Leak Tips Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com