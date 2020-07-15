Technology News
loading

Apple EU Tax Case: Judgement Day Today

The decision by the EU's general court will be open to a further appeal for a final ruling no earlier than 2021.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 15 July 2020 11:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple EU Tax Case: Judgement Day Today

The case comes as EU is trying to come up with ways to better ensnare digital giants to pay digital tax

Highlights
  • The EU accused Ireland of allowing Apple to park revenue
  • The historic ruling against Apple was delivered in August 2016
  • Some observers have expressed doubts on the Apple case

A European court will decide Wednesday whether Apple must obey an EU order that the iPhone-maker reimburse Ireland EUR 13 billion (roughly Rs. 1.11 lakh crores) in back taxes.

Reversing the decision would be a painful setback for the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, in its campaign to stymie profit-shifting by multinationals and limit the power of US big tech.

No matter the outcome, the decision by the EU's general court will be open to a further appeal for a final ruling no earlier than 2021.

"Tomorrow's judgement is unlikely to put an end to the story," said Alfonso Lamadrid, a competition lawyer at the firm Garrigues.

The Apple case is to be decided the same week as another landmark case at the EU courts, this one a lawsuit brought by an Austrian activist against Facebook over data privacy.

The commission's historic ruling against Apple was delivered in August 2016 by Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager in a shock decision that put Europe on the map as a scourge of Silicon Valley.

The EU accused Ireland of allowing Apple to park revenue earned in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and India and sparing it almost any taxation.

Brussels said this gave Apple an advantage over other companies, allowing it to avoid Irish taxes between 2003 and 2014 of around 13 billion euros (roughly Rs. 1.11 lakh crores).

EU officials argued that constituted illegal "state aid" by Ireland.

Apple CEO Tim Cook slammed the accusation at the time as "total political crap" and an attempt by Europe to disrupt the way multinationals pay tax.

Apple says the profits in question were always intended to go to the United States where they were eventually transferred after a tax reform there.

Ireland called it an "astonishing" interpretation of tax law.

The EU's competition supremo, Vestager, has been accused by US President Donald Trump of "hating" the US. He has slammed her as the "tax lady" because of the Apple case as well as the heavy antitrust fines imposed on Google.

Some observers have expressed doubts on the Apple case, wondering whether the EU was using antitrust law to crack down on tax optimisation strategies by multinationals.

Global system stalled

In similar cases, the same EU court struck down an order by Brussels that Starbucks pay EUR 30 million (roughly Rs. 257 crores) in back taxes to the Netherlands.

In a separate decision, however, it said Fiat must pay roughly the same amount to Luxembourg.

It will be up to the court to decide "whether the commission did enough work to show that Apple received an advantage, and to quantity the amount of that advantage," said Lamadrid of Garrigues.

The case comes as the EU is trying to come up with ways to better ensnare digital giants to pay taxes where they do business, though this has been opposed by some European capitals.

"Having a tax system that's full of loopholes and then cleaning up afterwards using the state aid rules is not efficient at all," Tove Ryding, tax expert at the European Network on Debt and Development.

"The elephant in the room is that we have so many EU member states that have offered multinational corporations all these tax loopholes," she said.

The Netherlands, Cyprus, Malta, and Luxembourg have adopted similar aggressive tax policies to Ireland's, Ryding said.

Talks to come up with a new global tax system at the OECD have been stalled due to opposition by the US.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, European Union, Ireland
Google Giving Preference to YouTube Over Competition in Search Results: Report
Huawei UK Ban: US Pressure Mounts on Europe to Follow Suit

Related Stories

Apple EU Tax Case: Judgement Day Today
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Buds to Offer 7-Hour Battery Life, Design Revealed
  4. Cure.fit's Engineering Head Explains How COVID Has Changed Gyms
  5. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  6. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21
  7. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With a 4,115mAh Battery
  8. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  9. Realme C11 First Impressions
  10. Here's Why Apple Advises Against Closing MacBook With Cover on Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio TV+ Curation Platform Announced: Brings Single Sign-In for 12 OTT Apps, Aggregated Voice Search, Interactive Live TV, More
  2. Jio 5G Solution Announced, Testing to Start in India as Soon as Spectrum Is Available
  3. Apple EU Tax: EU Court Backs Apple in Case Over $15 Billion in Back Taxes
  4. Google to Invest Rs. 33,737 Crores for 7.7 Percent Stake in Jio Platforms: Mukesh Ambani
  5. JioMeet Video Conferencing App Sees 5 Million Downloads Within Days of Launch: Ambani
  6. Samsung Sound Tower, Soundbar Speakers Launched in India: Here's All You Need to Know
  7. Oppo 125W Flash Charge Fast Charging Tech Unveiled, Can Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in 20 Minutes
  8. Samsung Galaxy J8 Starts Receiving Android 10-based One UI 2 Update with July 2020 Security Patch
  9. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Receive Android 11 Beta 2 Update
  10. Microsoft Fixes a Critical Windows DNS Server Vulnerability That Could Let Attackers Steal Corporate Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com