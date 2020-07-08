Technology News
loading

Apple-EU Tax Case Appeal Ruling Due on July 15, Irish Government Says

Apple and Ireland, whose economy benefits from hosting a number of multinational firms, began an appeal against the EU decision in September.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 July 2020 19:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple-EU Tax Case Appeal Ruling Due on July 15, Irish Government Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple's commitment to Ireland was "unshakable."

Highlights
  • Deputy PM Leo Varadkar said the judgment was likely to be appealed
  • The legal challenge is expected to run for years
  • The European Commission ordered Apple in 2016 to pay the taxes

The European Union's second highest court will next week rule in an appeal by Apple and Ireland against an EU ruling for the US company to pay EUR 13 billion (roughly Rs. 1.10 lakh crores) in back taxes, the Irish government said on Wednesday.

The European Commission ordered Apple in 2016 to pay the taxes it said were owed to Ireland. But Apple and Ireland, whose economy benefits from hosting a number of multinational firms, began an appeal against the decision in September.

"The State has been formally notified that the General Court of the European Union (GCEU) will deliver its judgment in the Apple State Aid case on July 15," the Department of Finance said in a statement.

Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the judgment was likely to be appealed by one of the parties.

"I think that no matter what the judgment is, this case will almost certainly be appealed by one party or another to the European Court of Justice," Varadkar told journalists.

With the legal challenge expected to run for years, Ireland's debt agency has invested the disputed taxes in low-risk, highly rated euro-dominated bonds, mainly short- to medium-term sovereign securities.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said Apple's commitment to Ireland, which became its first European operation in 1980 and where it employs 6,000 workers, was "unshakable".

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Ireland, European Union
Amazon Brings ‘Hands-Free’ Alexa Experience to Mobile Devices

Related Stories

Apple-EU Tax Case Appeal Ruling Due on July 15, Irish Government Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Instagram Taps TikTok Stars for Reels Testing in India After China App Ban
  3. Samsung Launches 7 New Smart TVs in India, Starting Rs. 20,900
  4. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  5. Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  6. Moto G 5G Plus With Snapdragon 765 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Poco M2 Pro Review
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro Gets 'Adjusted Photochrom Filter' With New OxygenOS Update
  9. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spends Rs. 2 Lakh on In-App Purchases
  10. Motorola One Fusion+ Price in India Hiked in Less Than a Month of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Garmin Launches Solar Editions of its Popular Smartwatches
  2. Apple-EU Tax Case Appeal Ruling Due on July 15, Irish Government Says
  3. Facebook Not Doing Enough to Fight Discrimination, Audit Says
  4. Amazon Brings ‘Hands-Free’ Alexa Experience to Mobile Devices
  5. Apple Expands Independent Repair Shop Program to Europe, Canada
  6. Microsoft Instructs Game Developers to Make All Xbox Title Upgrades Free-of-Cost: Report
  7. TikTok's Ad Launch Faces Challenges From US Ban Threat, Hoaxes
  8. E-Commerce Firms in India Said to Begin Work on 'Country of Origin' Labels on Products
  9. Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM Model Gets a Promotional Pricing in India, Now Available at Rs. 24,999
  10. Intel Details Thunderbolt 4, Aims to Expand Model of Universal Cable Connectivity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com