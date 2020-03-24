Apple Donating Millions of Masks for Health Workers in US, Europe

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company will be donating masks to health professionals during the COVID-19 global pandemic crisis.

In a tweet, Cook wrote, "Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We're donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you."

Recently, Apple announced that it will close all offline stores worldwide outside of China until March 27 to help contain the spread of the virus. The company has also committed $15 million to help with worldwide recovery.

Separately this week, Apple has lifted purchase limits on its phones, tablets and laptops for customers outside China. The company last week imposed a purchase limits across several of its products.

The new MacBook Air and Mac mini were limited to five orders per customer, the new iPad Pro was limited to two 11-inch models per customer and two 12.9-inch models per customer, and iPhones were limited to two of each model per customer.

Meanwhile, some purchase limits have yet to be lifted in China.