Technology News
loading

Apple CEO Tim Cook Stalked by San Francisco Man

Apple has got a temporary restraining order against Rakesh "Rocky" Sharma, who goes by the name "Rocky", by a California court.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 21 February 2020 17:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple CEO Tim Cook Stalked by San Francisco Man

Rakesh Sharma has been ordered to stay away from Cook's residence in Silicon Valley

Highlights
  • Apple has been granted a restraining order against a man
  • He was said to be harassing CEO Tim Cook
  • Rakesh Sharma was carrying a bottle of champagne and flowers

The iPhone maker has been granted a temporary restraining order against an Indian-origin man who was said to be harassing its CEO Tim Cook and has shown up at his residence in Palo Alto twice.

According to reports, the man, named Rakesh "Rocky" Sharma, carrying a bottle of champagne and flowers showed up at Cook's home. He returned a month later, entering the property's gate without permission and ringing the doorbell.

Those interactions -- along with phone calls, making what Apple describes in a legal filing as "threatening statements" -- led the company to request a restraining order this month against Rakesh Sharma, a 41-year-old San Francisco man, the CNET reported on Thursday.

Apple has got the temporary restraining order against Sharma, who goes by the name "Rocky" by a California court.

He has been ordered to stay away from Cook's residence in Silicon Valley, the CEO's three security guards as well as the company's Apple Park headquarters.

The order lasts through March 3, when a hearing is scheduled, the report added.

According to the court filings, a man named Rakesh Sharma has also made threats against Cook and Apple, including sending disturbing voice mails.

As per Apple security specialist William Burns, Sharma's harassment began on September 25, 2019, when he left a "disturbing" voicemail on "an Apple executive's phone".

Sharma allegedly made another unsettling call about a week later. After that, Sharma's behaviour "escalated," Burns said, to attempting "to stalk Apple's CEO by physically trespassing on the CEO's personal property" on two separate occasions, the report added.

In another disturbing instance, Sharma entered Cook's property through a closed gate without permission at around 10:30pm on December 4 in an effort to deliver the flowers and champagne, a filing said.

"Shortly thereafter, . Sharma continued to tag the Apple executive on his Twitter account, which included sexualised and inappropriate photos of Mr. Sharma with reference to the Apple executive," it said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tim Cook, Apple
PhonePe, Google Pay May Be Hit by NPCI's New Zero UPI Interchange, Payment Service Provider Fees Rule
13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh Specifications Allegedly Leaked, Intel’s 10th Gen Ice Lake Processors Expected

Related Stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook Stalked by San Francisco Man
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Set to Launch New Headphones in India on February 25
  2. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. PhonePe, Google Pay May Be Hit by NPCI's New Zero UPI Interchange, PSP Fees
  4. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. Netflix Offers First Month in India for Rs. 5 in New Test
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review
  7. Poco X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?
  8. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
  9. Asus ROG Phone 3 to Come Pre-Installed With Google Stadia
  10. Fujifilm Unveils Its Latest X100V Premium Compact Camera in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pre-Orders Sold Out in India Within Minutes
  2. Netflix Offers First Month in India for Rs. 5 in New Test
  3. WhatsApp for iPhone Gets New Beta Update, Dark Mode Now Widely Available
  4. China's Ambitious 5G Push Heading Into Slow Lane Due to Coronavirus Disruptions
  5. Microsoft to Invest $1.1 Billion in Mexico Over Next 5 Years: CEO
  6. 13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh Specifications Allegedly Leaked, Intel’s 10th Gen Ice Lake Processors Expected
  7. Apple CEO Tim Cook Stalked by San Francisco Man
  8. PhonePe, Google Pay May Be Hit by NPCI's New Zero UPI Interchange, Payment Service Provider Fees Rule
  9. Black Shark 3 Gaming Smartphone Spotted on 3C Certification Site, 65W Fast Charging and 5G Support Tipped
  10. Microsoft Starts Rolling Out Colourful App Icons to 'Modernise' Windows 10 Look
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.