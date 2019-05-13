Apple CEO Tim Cook has inaugurated the Apple Carnegie Library, which is the "most extensive historic restoration project to date", in Washington D.C.

Cook, along with company's Retail Head Deirdre O'Brien, Marketing Chief Phil Schiller and city's Mayor Muriel Bowser, inaugurated the library, which has over 200 employees, on Friday.

"Avenues allow visitors to get hands-on with the latest products in the reading rooms," Apple wrote in its blog post on Saturday.

Development on the Apple Carnegie Library began in 2016 and the iPhone-maker calls it its "most extensive historic restoration project to date", requiring lengthy work on facades and details, Apple Insider reported.

Running with the theme of the building - and possibly trying to counter controversy over the relocation of the library's book collection - the store will be hosting a "StoryMakers Festival" series of events between May 18 and June 29, featuring 40 artists.

