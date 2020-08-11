Technology News
Tim Cook Joins the Billionaire Club as Apple Valuation Touches Historic High

Cook joins the list of the world’s richest people.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 11 August 2020 18:34 IST
Under Cook, Apple recently became the world’s most valued publicly traded company

Highlights
  • It is rare for a non-founder CEO to become a billionaire
  • Cook joins Bezos, Gates and Zuckerberg in the billionaire list
  • Apple is close to a historic $2 trillion valuation

Apple CEO Tim Cook's net worth has crossed the $1 billion (roughly Rs.7,500 crores) mark, making him part of the elite billionaire club - a rare feat for a non-founder CEO, as per an analysis. Apple's share price rose almost 5 percent last week, bringing the company close to a historic $2 trillion (roughly Rs.149 lakh crores) in valuation. Under Cook, Apple recently became the world's most valued publicly traded company, surpassing state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco.

As per the analysis by Bloomberg, Tim Cook's net worth eclipsed $1 billion, according to calculations by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people, updated at the close of every trading day in New York. CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, tops the list at $186 billion (roughly Rs.14 lakh crores), followed by former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates at $121 billion (roughly Rs.9 lakh crores), and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg at $99 billion (roughly Rs. 7 lakh crores). Cook's net worth, as calculated by the Index, is based on an analysis of regulatory filings and applying the market performance of a typical wealthy investor to his proceeds from share sales, as per the analysis.

When Apple founder Steve Jobs died, the company was valued at about $350 billion (roughly Rs. 26 lakh crores), as per a report. But now, under Cook, Apple has become the world's most valuable publicly traded company, surpassing state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco. After Apple bought back $16 billion (roughly Rs.1 lakh crores) worth of shares in the June quarter, it had 4,275,634,000 outstanding shares, as of July 17, according to the filing.

In a 2015 interview, Cook had stated that he plans to give most of his fortune away, and has already gifted millions of dollars-worth of Apple shares, as per the report. If Cook has made other undisclosed charitable gifts, his wealth could be lower than the current calculations.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Apple, Tim Cook, Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
